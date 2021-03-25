Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852608 ISIN: SE0000108227 Ticker-Symbol: SKFB 
Tradegate
24.03.21
18:50 Uhr
24,040 Euro
+0,120
+0,50 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,68023,81014:43
23,72023,77014:43
PR Newswire
25.03.2021 | 13:34
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Annual General Meeting of AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Aktiebolaget SKF, parent company of the SKF Group, was held on Thursday, 25 March 2021.

Due to the contagious Covid-19 and the authorities' regulations/guidance on avoiding gatherings of people, the general meeting was held without physical presence by shareholders exercising their voting rights only by postal voting.

The income statements and the balance sheets were adopted, together with the Board's proposal for distribution of dividend. A dividend of SEK 6.50 per share was approved. Tobe entitled to receive the dividend, shareholders must be recorded in the share register on 29 March 2021.

The Meeting resolved that the Board's fee for 2021 is to be in accordance with thefollowing:

a. an allotment of SEK 2,300,000 to the Chairman of the Board, and SEK 750,000 to each of the other Board members; and

b. an allotment for committee work of SEK 260,000 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, with SEK 190,000 to each of the other members of the Audit Committee, with SEK 150,000 to the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and with SEK 120,000 to each of the other members of the Remuneration Committee.

A prerequisite for obtaining an allotment is that the Board member is elected by the General Meeting and is not employed by the company.

The following Board members were re-elected: Mr. Hans Stråberg, Mr. Hock Goh, Ms. Barb Samardzich, Ms. Colleen Repplier, Mr. Geert Follens, Mr. Håkan Buskhe and Ms. Susanna Schneeberger. Mr. Rickard Gustafson was newly elected as Board member.

Mr. Hans Stråberg was elected Chairman of the Board.

Deloitte was elected auditor.

The Meeting approved the Board's proposal to amend the Articles of Association.

The Meeting approved the Board's remuneration report and the Board's proposal for a resolution on SKF's Performance Share Programme 2021.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations
tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/annual-general-meeting-of-ab-skf,c3313961

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3313961/1392624.pdf

Release

SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.