Ximen Mining erwirbt weitere Konzessionsgebiete und erkundet Explorationsziele für 2021Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Ximen Mining Corp (2): Ximen completes geophysical survey at Providence, Bud
|Ximen Mining absolviert geophysikalische VTEM-Flugmessung über den Konzessionsgebieten Bud-Elk und Providence, Historisches Bergbaurevier Greenwood, British Columbia
|Vancouver, British Columbia, 17. März 2021 - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v: XIM) (FWB: 1XMA) (OTCQB: XXMMF) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Ximen" - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/ximen-mining-corp/)
|Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining Completes Airborne VTEM Geophysical Survey Over Bud-Elk and Providence Properties
|Historic Mining Camp Greenwood BC
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that that it has...
|XIMEN MINING CORP
|0,233
|-3,96 %