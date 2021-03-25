Concord, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC Pink: MJLB), a total fleet-management GPS tracking and monitoring solution provider, is pleased to announce that the Company has retained the comprehensive branding and advertising services of renowned marketing agency Hardie and Company. (http://www.hardieandcompany.com/).

For over 20 years, Hardie and Company has been at the forefront of creating compelling branding and advertising solutions for their clients. Hardie and Company boasts a long list of prestigious clients including TV Guide, BASF, Novalis, and the National Bank of Canada.

Ultrack's primary initiative in this recent move is for Hardie and Company to create compelling full-page and half-page ads for Ultrack's flagship ELD to be placed in popular North American trucking magazines such as Fleet Owner (https://www.fleetowner.com/), Overdrive (https://www.overdriveonline.com/), American Trucker (https://www.trucker.com/), and Canadian Trucking Magazine (http://www.canadiantruckingmagazine.com) among many others. The Company anticipates the strategic, targeted placement of Ultrack's flagship ELD ads to begin before summer and subsequently ramp up in scope and reach of the ads throughout the rest of 2021.

Additionally, Hardie and Company will provide a facelift to every part of the Company's public presence in an ongoing effort to establish Ultrack as the premier brand within the GPS and Fleet Management industry.

Ultrack CEO Michael Marsbergen commented: "Step by step, Ultrack is doing what is necessary to become a major player within the GPS Monitoring and Fleet Management industry. In anticipation of our new flagship ELD device being a true industry disruptor, Ultrack is planning a major pre-summer rollout that targets North American fleets and the key decision makers within those businesses, corporations, and governments. I plan to provide more updates next week concerning our progress with Ultrack's ELD certification as well as other important strides the Company has made over the past two months. All of Ultrack's key partnerships remain intact and effective, as do our commitments from existing corporate clients and at least 1 potential government entity to begin using our new flagship ELD once it is released."

As part of the flagship ELD product rollout, Ultrack has secured a new Company presence in Calgary, a key metropolitan area with over 1 million people and multiple corporate and government fleets. Ultrack plans to increase its corporate physical presence in strategic American and Canadian cities throughout 2021, where the Company anticipates that a physical presence will enhance its regional salesforce and influence.

The Company invites current and future shareholders to check back regularly at our website http://ultrack.ca, Facebook page www.facebook.com/UltrackSolutions and Twitter page https://twitter.com/Ultracki.

About MJLB: Located in Concord, Ontario, Ultrack Systems Inc., (www.ultrack.ca) is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC MARKETS under the MJLB trading symbol. Ultrack Systems Inc., is a provider of GPS tracking solutions. We develop, implement, and distribute electronic monitoring and tracking systems for companies in leasing, transportation, construction, disposal, and many other service driven industries. Our platform includes live tracking, reports, and alerts on a web-based platform. Our mission is to provide the best fleet tracking, reporting systems and our commitment to service. The Company plans to launch a new ELD product in 2021 in partnership with major corporations that will take the trucking industry by storm.

