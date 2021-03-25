Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL) (NasdaqCM: GMBLW) (or the "Company") signed a multi-year partnership with the Denver Broncos to be the NFL franchise's esports tournament provider. As part of the multi-year agreement, the Company will operate esports tournaments for the Broncos utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform.

"We are quickly becoming the go-to solutions provider for the esports programs of major sports franchises," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "We are excited to add the Broncos to our growing roster of top-tier professional sports organizations and look forward to helping the team strengthen connections and engagement with their loyal fans."

As a proud partner of the Broncos, Esports Entertainment Group will leverage player imagery within the Broncos local market and will also work with Broncos players to create custom videos that will promote the tournaments and be featured in the Broncos extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social, email, mobile, and online channels.

"The rising popularity of esports has led to the launch of high school and college esports programs across Colorado," said Brady Kellogg, Denver Broncos Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "Partnering with Esports Entertainment Group will provide us with the platform to deepen and increase engagement with our fans. We look forward to a mutually rewarding relationship, featuring exciting tournaments at Empower Field at Mile High and unique interactions with Broncos players."

"The Broncos, like other top teams in the NFL, NHL, and more, recognize the quality of our robust platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale deployments," said Magnus Leppäniemi, EVP Esports at Esports Entertainment Group. "We look forward to increasing our penetration of this exciting high-profile segment in the months ahead."

EGL enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is an esports and online gambling company. The Company operates a number of entities across three key pillars: 1) esports entertainment and infrastructure, 2) esports wagering, 3) iGaming. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78554