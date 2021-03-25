SOPHiA GENETICS and Hitachi Announce Collaboration to Advance Data Driven Precision Medicine

Multi-year agreement to expand commercial footprint with world-leading genomics platform and develop R&D to unlock the potential of multimodal health data

BOSTON, LAUSANNE, Switzerland and TOKYO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS SA ("SOPHiA GENETICS"), pioneer in Data-Driven Medicine, and Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") today announced they have entered into a long-term collaboration agreement to bring clinical, genomic and real-world insights to healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and extend the democratization of Data-Driven Precision Medicine globally for the benefit of patients. Under this agreement, the two companies will advance data-driven precision medicine through global commercial expansion and development of Hitachi's digital healthcare solutions and the SOPHiA DDM Platform.

SOPHiA GENETICS and Hitachi have identified multiple areas for potential collaboration including secure personal genomics data management, deployment of data and insights for better healthcare decisions and acceleration of drug development in oncology and other disease areas. Initially, the collaboration will focus on leveraging the genomics, clinical data analytics and AI expertise of both companies to expand the commercialization of the SOPHiA DDM Platform and Hitachi's digital healthcare solutions, like Hitachi's molecular tumor board support service, in key geographies. Over the long term, the two companies will also collaborate on R&D related new product development which is expected to lead to new joint offerings.

"SOPHiA GENETICS is a leader in precision medicine," said Keiji Kojima, Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, and General Manager of Smart Life Business Management Division of Hitachi, Ltd. "Hitachi is excited to start long term partnership with SOPHiA GENETICS to co-create innovative solutions for improving Quality of Life of patients by leveraging both companies' data analytics and AI technologies."

"At SOPHiA GENETICS, we are committed to improving patient outcomes through data driven medicine and we are excited to collaborate with Hitachi, a global leader in real-world evidence and multimodal clinical decision support, who shares these values," said Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Founder of SOPHiA GENETICS. "This partnership will enable us to broaden our commercial reach and support improved health outcomes for more patients."

Hitachi has been offering high value-added services, such as genomics, a medical and care data management platform and new services utilizing AI and analytics. Hitachi will broaden its healthcare business by leveraging its strengths of in-vitro diagnostics systems, particle therapy treatment systems and digital technologies, to contribute to the improvement of people's quality of life and the realization of a sustainable society.

The SOPHiA DDM Platform is a cloud-based software-as-a-service analytics platform that uses AI and machine learning to generate actionable insights for clinicians and researchers from complex multimodal datasets. These insights enable healthcare institutions to benefit from shared knowledge and, ultimately, improve diagnosis, treatment and drug development to drive better clinical and scientific outcomes.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS is a health tech company democratizing Data-Driven Medicine to improve health outcomes and economics worldwide. By unlocking the power of new-generation health data for cancer and rare diseases management, the universal SOPHiA DDM Platform allows clinical researchers to act with precision and confidence. The company's innovative approach enables an ever-expanding community of over 1,000 institutions to benefit from knowledge sharing, fostering a new era in healthcare. SOPHiA GENETICS's achievement is recognized by the MIT Technology Review's "50 Smartest Companies."

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focused on its Social Innovation Business that combines information technology (IT), operational technology (OT) and products. The company's consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2019 (ended March 31, 2020) totaled 8,767.2 billion yen ($80.4 billion), and it employed approximately 301,000 people worldwide. Hitachi drives digital innovation across five sectors - Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT - through Lumada, Hitachi's advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies for turning data into insights to drive digital innovation. Its purpose is to deliver solutions that increase social, environmental and economic value for its customers. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com.

