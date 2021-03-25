A Growing Number of Attacks Underlines the Need for Robust Cybersecurity Solutions

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity concerns remain at the center of attention as more attacks are being reported. Just yesterday, Unit 42, part of the Palo Alto Networks, reported that online scams luring victims with promises of a vaccine have been spiking since the start of the pandemic. According to the data phishing attacks largely centered around Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and testing kits in March 2020, government stimulus programs from April through the summer 2020 (including a fake U.S. Trading Commission website that posed as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in order to steal user credentials) and vaccines from late fall 2020 onward (including a fake Pfizer and BioNTech website also stealing user credentials). "Of note, we found that vaccine-related phishing attacks rose by 530% from December 2020 to February 2021, and that phishing attacks relating to and/or targeting pharmacies and hospitals rose by 189% during that same timeframe," the report claims. Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF), Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR)

Overall, the cybersecurity market covers a wide range of applications, emphasizing on safeguarding computers, programs, networks, and data from unlicensed or unprompted access. Furthermore, various software solutions such as antiviruses and firewalls have grown in complexity and proven to be effective at preventing threats and attacks, such as malware, Trojans, and phishing. Overall, it is the large enterprises segment that held the highest cyber security market share in 2019. And, according to data provided by Allied Market Research, the cyber security market size was valued at USD 149.67 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach UDS 304.91 Billion by 2027 while growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Plurilock Security Inc. (TSX-V: PLUR) (OTC: PLCKF) announced yesterday breaking news that, "it has completed transitioning systems and clients to a new, state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure.

The redesigned infrastructure, which began an early rollout in December 2020, offers a number of robust performances, stability, and high-availability features to Plurilock products and clients.

Plurilock's cloud now automates horizontal scaling and failure recovery, leveraging a number of Amazon Web Services capabilities, including Elastic Kubernetes Service for container management, RDS Aurora for database services, and AWS Cloudwatch for logging and metrics.

'The completion of our next-generation cloud rollout represents a significant leap forward for Plurilock,' says Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. 'This feature will enable us to serve large, fast-moving enterprises that have significant security and compliance requirements. We could not be more excited to achieve full deployment and to see our new cloud engine in operation.'

The Company says that the new infrastructure is now in full production deployment for all Plurilock customers and will provide best-of-breed reliability and scalability for its behavioral-biometric login and continuous authentication and detection solutions going forward."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring Plurilock Security Inc., recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOMjhVdzQpw&ab_channel=FinancialBuzzMedia

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) announced on December 23rd, a security assessment program designed to help organizations assess the SolarWinds supply-chain attack, analyze potential impact on their organization, and inform adherence to Zscaler's recommended best practices. "SolarWinds will be remembered as a historic cybersecurity event. It highlights that as organizations embrace digital transformation, they have increased exposure to risk if they rely on traditional approaches to security," said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Zscaler. "Zscaler is leading the way to transform legacy network security to a zero trust architecture where you securely connect people and applications. As a trusted advisor, we help our customers and partners securely protect themselves from the threat activity today, and the attacks of tomorrow."

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) announced on January 26th, the global availability of Norton 360 for Gamers, security reimagined for gamers. "It's never been more critical for gamers to have strong security in place and build good safety habits to protect themselves," said Gagan Singh, chief product officer at NortonLifeLock. "As gaming has become such a big part of our lives, the value of gaming accounts and the personal information tied to them has increased exponentially. We created Norton 360 for Gamers as part of our vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives. We want gamers to continue enjoying the gaming world, but with peace of mind that they have a Cyber Safety plan in place to help stay one step ahead of the cybercriminals."

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) announced on March 3rd, it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Auth0, a leading identity platform for application teams, in a stock transaction valued at approximately USD 6.5 Billion. Together, Okta and Auth0 address a broad set of identity use cases and the acquisition will accelerate the companies' shared vision of enabling everyone to safely use any technology, shaping the future of identity on the internet. "Combining Auth0's developer-centric identity solution with the Okta Identity Cloud will drive tremendous value for both current and future customers," said Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Okta. "In an increasingly digital world, identity is the unifying means by which we use technology - both at work and in our personal lives. With so much at stake for businesses today, it's critical that we deliver trusted customer-facing identity solutions. Okta's and Auth0's shared vision for the identity market, rooted in customer success, will accelerate our innovation, opening up new ways for our customers to leverage identity to meet their business needs. We are thrilled to join forces with the Auth0 team, as they are ideal allies in building identity for the internet and establishing identity as a primary cloud."

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) announced on March 2nd, availability of new subscriptions, programs and tools designed to accelerate organizations' Identity Security initiatives and time to business impact. These new offerings complement CyberArk's Identity Security portfolio, which is centered on Privileged Access Management and focuses on securing individual identities - human or machine - throughout the cycle of accessing critical assets. "CyberArk continues to invest and execute on our vision for Identity Security, putting it at the center of major industry forces like digital transformation, cloud migration, attacker innovation and compliance," said Udi Mokady, chairman and CEO, CyberArk. "CyberArk's privilege-led approach to Identity Security is designed to help enterprises adapt and embrace a risk-based strategy for defending against identity-based attacks as they support a distributed workforce, embrace the cloud and new cloud technologies, and deliver positive customer experiences."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For plurilock security inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com expects to be compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com