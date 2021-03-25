Havas Media Group Partners with Spaceback to Bridge the Gap between Social and Programmatic

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Havas Media Group (HMG), the media experience agency, announces today that it has partnered with social display leader Spaceback to bring the creativity of social advertising to programmatic on a global scale. This partnership will allow marketers to distribute social experiences using programmatic infrastructure, adapting any posts from across the major platforms in just a few seconds. Havas Media Group's full roster of clients will benefit from the partnership as the agency globally reorganizes the respective disciplines of social activation and programmatic into integrated biddable teams.

Social and programmatic teams often have the same goal: delivering the best Media Experience to engage customers and drive purchase intent. Yet, the two entities rarely, if ever, work in synergy. This partnership changes that by capitalizing on the effort and investment put into messaging and creativity for social and translating it across programmatic. Programmatic activation leverages the scale of paid social investment, benefitting from real-time engagement insights and amplifying high-impact units at speed across display and video.

"In the future, meaningful media will power all media plans, not just social plans," said Casey Saran, CEO and co-founder of Spaceback. "Our new partnership with Havas unlocks the true potential of programmatic and will inspire brands around the world to revisit their siloed approach to media channels."

In tandem with this partnership, Havas Media Group completes the organizational transition of its digital expertise into biddable teams. Now, experts across programmatic and social operate hand in hand to deliver more meaningful media experiences within and beyond social walled gardens.

"Spaceback awakens the programmatic experience with highly engaging social content, a long-awaited innovation for an industry running the same types of ads for over 15 years," said James Gyngell, Global Managing Director of Partnerships at Havas Media Group. "Spaceback provides the technology, and our re-organization provides the structure and talent needed to forge a new frontier for brands."

About Spaceback

Spaceback is the global leader and creator of the Social Display advertising format. Their creative technology platform bridges the gap between social and banner advertising, allowing advertisers to combine the user experience of social media with the reach of traditional online display. Find out more at www.spaceback.com