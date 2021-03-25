Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JJ50 ISIN: CA73934B4001 Ticker-Symbol: 1ZVA 
Tradegate
25.03.21
14:43 Uhr
0,740 Euro
-0,045
-5,73 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POWERBAND SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7150,73014:48
ACCESSWIRE
25.03.2021 | 14:08
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Donation of One Million Shares to Help US Charity Giving Hope Build Orphanages Will Be Held Indefinitely as an Investment

One million PBX shares were personally donated by PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc.'s (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") wishes to make clear the donation of one million PBX shares to Giving HOPE, the New Orleans-based charity, are a personal gift from Powerband CEO Kelly Jennings.

"My donation has no impact on the treasury of PowerBand nor does it dilute the company in anyway," said Jennings. "We wanted to make that clear to our shareholders."

Giving HOPE was founded by Troy Duhon, a New Orleans businessman, philanthropist, and partner of PowerBand through the Premier Auto Group ("Premier Auto"), which Duhon founded in 1995. The dealership has grown to 24 dealerships in California, Kansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Missouri.

Duhon has also said Giving HOPE has no intention to sell the PBX shares at the present time. "This is a donation we intend to hold onto as an investment for the future, as PowerBand and DRIVRZ grow," said Duhon.

The Company's donation allows Giving HOPE the ability to redirect other funds to build HOPE House orphanages, one of Giving HOPE's several humanitarian undertakings. Inspired by the extreme lack of attention of children abandoned in horrendous conditions, Giving HOPE's goal is to finance and build orphanages on every livable continent.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Kelly Jennings
Chief Executive Officer
P: 866-768-7653
E: info@powerbandsolutions.com

SOURCE: PowerBand Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637432/PowerBand-Donation-of-One-Million-Shares-to-Help-US-Charity-Giving-Hope-Build-Orphanages-Will-Be-Held-Indefinitely-as-an-Investment

POWERBAND SOLUTIONS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.