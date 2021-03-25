PowerBand Solutions Inc.: PowerBand Donation of One Million Shares to Help US Charity Giving Hope Build Orphanages Will Be Held Indefinitely as an Investment

One million PBX shares were personally donated by PowerBand CEO Kelly Jennings

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc.'s (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") wishes to make clear the donation of one million PBX shares to Giving HOPE, the New Orleans-based charity, are a personal gift from Powerband CEO Kelly Jennings.

"My donation has no impact on the treasury of PowerBand nor does it dilute the company in anyway," said Jennings. "We wanted to make that clear to our shareholders."

Giving HOPE was founded by Troy Duhon, a New Orleans businessman, philanthropist, and partner of PowerBand through the Premier Auto Group ("Premier Auto"), which Duhon founded in 1995. The dealership has grown to 24 dealerships in California, Kansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Missouri.

Duhon has also said Giving HOPE has no intention to sell the PBX shares at the present time. "This is a donation we intend to hold onto as an investment for the future, as PowerBand and DRIVRZ grow," said Duhon.

The Company's donation allows Giving HOPE the ability to redirect other funds to build HOPE House orphanages, one of Giving HOPE's several humanitarian undertakings. Inspired by the extreme lack of attention of children abandoned in horrendous conditions, Giving HOPE's goal is to finance and build orphanages on every livable continent.

About PowerBand Solutions Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric- and non-electric vehicles, on smart phones or any other online digital devices, from any location. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

