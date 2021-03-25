Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics Provides Year-End Business Update

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today provided financial, clinical and operational updates for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of Heat, commented, "We made tremendous progress on our clinical programs in 2020. Earlier this year, we reported positive interim data from our Phase 2 trial of HS-110, which demonstrated evidence of substantial survival benefit. We are currently evaluating possible Phase 3 registration pathways for HS-110 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor and intend to review these plans with the FDA as well as potential partners. In 2020, we initiated a Phase 1 clinical trial of our first-in-class antibody therapeutic PTX-35 in patients with solid tumors. Leveraging our proprietary gp96 platform and in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we initiated a COVID-19 vaccine program in collaboration with the University of Miami and have advanced this program forward into scale-up manufacturing. We have a strong balance sheet with approximately $132 million of cash, which should allow us to accelerate our current clinical programs and enhance our development and manufacturing capability to expand our therapeutic portfolio. We look forward executing key milestones in our growing pipeline in 2021."

Pipeline Highlights and Updates

HS-110

In previously treated, checkpoint inhibitor naïve patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (Cohort A, N = 47), the median overall survival (OS) observed was 24.6 months was with a median follow-up time of 19.4 months and the one-year survival rate was 61.7%. The median OS data was 12.2 months and the 1-year survival rate was 50.7% in previously treated, advanced NSCLC patients who received nivolumab as a single agent, according to published data of the BMS CheckMate 057 study 1 . The addition of HS-110 to a checkpoint inhibitor has the potential to improve survival benefit for checkpoint inhibitor naïve NSCLC patients.

For NSCLC patients who had previously been treated with a checkpoint inhibitor and whose disease had subsequently progressed (Cohort B, N = 68), a median OS of 11.9 months was observed. Published data from other studies reported median OS of 6.8 to 9.0 months for NSCLC patients treated with chemotherapies after PD-(L)1 progression 2,3 . NSCLC patients whose disease progresses following checkpoint inhibitor therapy have limited treatment options 4 . The addition of HS-110 to a checkpoint inhibitor has the potential to improve survival benefit for NSCLC patients whose disease progressed following treatment with PD-(L)1 therapy.

As of this data cut, there were no treatment-emergent serious adverse reactions related to HS-110.

PTX-35

In June 2020, the Company initiated a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating PTX-35.

PTX-35 is a novel, potential first-in-class antibody T-cell co-stimulator targeting TNFRSF25 (death receptor 3), a receptor that is preferentially expressed by antigen-experienced T cells. TNFRSF25 agonism leads to activation of antigen-experienced memory CD8+ T cells, which are instrumental for tumor destruction.

COVID-19

In March 2020, the Company initiated a COVID-19 vaccine program leveraging its proprietary gp96 technology platform in collaboration with University of Miami.

Positive preclinical data demonstrated a robust T-cell mediated immune response directed against the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, including induction of systemic and tissue-specific memory CD8+ T-cells and tissue-resident memory CD8+ T-cells in the lung.

The Company has initiated manufacturing of ZVX-60 and is conducting IND-enabling activities.

2020 Financial Results

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately $111.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.

Research and development expenses stayed consistent at $12.9 million and $13.0 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

General and administrative expense increased approximately 59% to $14.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $9.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase of $5.5 million is primarily due to the increase in personnel and stock compensation expense.

Net loss attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc. was $26.0 million, or ($1.63) per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to a net loss attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc. of $20.0 million, or ($4.21) per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The Company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat Biologics is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectation, and assumptions and include statements such as the Heat's strong balance sheet allowing it to accelerate its current clinical programs and enhance our development and manufacturing capability to expand its therapeutic portfolio, he addition of HS-110 to a checkpoint inhibitor to improve survival benefit for NSCLC patients whose disease progressed following treatment with PD-(L)1 therapy, and possible Phase 3 registration pathways of HS-110 in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor and intended discussion of these plans with the FDA as well as potential partners. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including the ability of HS-110 when added to a checkpoint inhibitor to improve survival benefit for NSCLC patients whose disease progressed following treatment with PD-(L)1 therapy, the ability of Heat to successfully design a registrational pathway for HS-110, the ability of Heat's platform to have utility for NSCLC and potentially other types of cancer , the ability of Heat to accelerate its current clinical programs and enhance its development and manufacturing capability to expand its therapeutic portfolio, Heat's vaccine platform to provide protection against COVID-19, the ability of Heat's therapies to perform as designed, to demonstrate safety and efficacy, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, the ability to enroll patients and complete the clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits, especially in light of COVID-19, Heat's ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to Heat's ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of its product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of products, Heat's ability to maintain its license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of its patent estate, its ability to establish and maintain collaborations, its ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund its research and development activities, its ability to continue to maintain its listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and its ability to retain its key scientists or management personnel, and the other factors described in Heat's most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and Heat undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

(tables follow)

HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,931,890 $ 9,039,887 Short-term investments 100,842,438 5,713,922 Accounts receivable 177,239 34,986 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,842,620 420,328 Total Current Assets 113,794,187 15,209,123 Property and Equipment, net 676,262 559,410 Other Assets In-process R&D 5,866,000 5,866,000 Goodwill 1,452,338 1,452,338 Operating lease right-of-use asset 2,035,882 2,287,500 Finance lease right-of-use asset 247,194 187,573 Deposits 122,779 394,637 Total Other Assets 9,724,193 10,188,048 Total Assets $ 124,194,642 $ 25,956,581 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,051,764 $ 1,503,342 Deferred revenue, current portion 603,717 3,410,319 Contingent consideration, current portion - 1,124,970 Contingent consideration, related party - current portion - 454,364 Operating lease liability, current portion 278,753 216,832 Finance lease liability, current portion 108,127 49,104 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,614,534 1,676,467 Total Current Liabilities 3,656,895 8,435,398 Long Term Liabilities Other long-term liabilities 36,243 - Derivative warrant liability 33,779 - Deferred tax liability 361,911 361,911 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 237,500 200,000 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,301,636 1,519,574 Financing lease liability, net of current portion 160,240 142,667 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 2,250,844 1,653,197 Contingent consideration, related party - net of current portion 661,671 485,984 Total Liabilities 8,700,719 12,798,731 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.0002 par value; 250,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized, 22,592,500 and 4,826,565 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 4,519 965 Additional paid-in capital 247,048,349 118,179,635 Accumulated deficit (130,647,485 ) (104,597,748 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (166,056 ) (11,250 ) Total Stockholders' Equity - Heat Biologics, Inc. 116,239,327 13,571,602 Non-Controlling Interest (745,404 ) (413,752 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 115,493,923 13,157,850 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 124,194,642 $ 25,956,581

HEAT BIOLOGICS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue: Grant and contract revenue $ 2,947,969 $ 3,049,104 Operating expenses: Research and development 12,938,895 13,013,604 General and administrative 14,934,436 9,431,015 Goodwill impairment loss - 737,000 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 1,199,000 613,290 Total operating expenses 29,072,331 23,794,909 Loss from operations (26,124,362 ) (20,745,805 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,012,167 ) - Investor relations expense (66,767 ) - Interest income 566,718 431,824 Other income (expense), net 255,189 (25,557 ) Total non-operating (loss) income (257,027 ) 406,267 Net loss before income taxes (26,381,389 ) (20,339,538 ) Income tax expense - (45,178 ) Net loss (26,381,389 ) (20,384,716 ) Net loss - non-controlling interest (331,652 ) (367,148 ) Net loss attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc. $ (26,049,737 ) $ (20,017,568 ) Net loss per share attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc.- Net loss per share attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc.-basic and diluted $ (1.63 ) $ (4.21 ) Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share attributable to common stockholders- Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share attributable to Heat Biologics, Inc.-basic and diluted 15,982,568 4,754,542 Comprehensive loss: Net loss (26,381,389 ) (20,384,716 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on foreign currency translation (154,806 ) 8,654 Total comprehensive loss (26,536,195 ) (20,376,062 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (331,652 ) (367,148 ) Comprehensive loss - Heat Biologics, Inc. $ (26,204,543 ) $ (20,008,914 )

