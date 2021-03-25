Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Miami-based United American Corp (OTC Pink: UAMA) ("UnitedCorp") announced today that its December 31, 2019 year-end financial results and 2019 annual report will be released on Monday, March 29 at 9:00am along with corporate updates. Furthermore, the company announced that it will release its 2020 quarterly and 2020 year-end financial results and related annual report on Monday, April 5 at 9:00 am as well as future plans for the company.

United American Corp - a Florida-based development and management company focusing on telecommunications and information technologies



About United American Corp

Established in 1992, United American Corp is a Florida-based development and management company focusing on telecommunications and information technologies. The company currently holds the rights to manage a portfolio of patents and proprietary technology in telecommunications, social media and Blockchain technology, and owns and operates the Data Center Domes which are amongst the world's most efficient and green data centers and are designed to provide heat for agricultural operations using computer equipment in naturally cooled data centers where efficiency and low-cost operations are a priority.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors that may be beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances in management's expectations or opinions change.

