World acclaimed marketing professional to complement a team of best-in-class advisors

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (the "Company", "BioHarvest") announces the appointment of Scott McCune to its Board of Advisors. With the appointment of Scott, a highly experienced marketing professional, BioHarvest has succeeded in assembling a best-in-class team of expert advisors to cover all the major aspects of the company's business. Scott will leverage his experience to assist the BioHarvest team in building a disruptive and integrated marketing program for the imminent launch of the Company's flagship VINIA® product in the US market.

Scott is an experienced business leader and marketing executive with a unique global perspective, a deep appreciation for diversity and an outstanding record of creating value, developing people and building enduring relationships. Scott is the founder of McCune Sports & Entertainment Ventures ("MS&EV"), LLC working with brands, intellectual property owners, media partners and startups to leverage the passions of sports and entertainment in creating value for their respective businesses.

Prior to founding MS&EV, Scott had a successful 30-year career with the Coca-Cola Company and Anheuser-Busch Inc. where he gained significant skills and experience building global brands, leading and inspiring diverse organizations, planning and executing complex operations, innovating new approaches to the business, negotiating and maximizing partnerships, driving productivity and managing P&Ls.

Recognized as an industry leader in the sports and entertainment field, Scott and his teams negotiated more than US$3B in transactions and transformed the way Coca-Cola leverages strategic partnerships, such as the Olympic Games and FIFA World Cup, into global platforms that drove Coca-Cola's business around the world. Scott led global marketing and operations for Coca-Cola at eight Olympic Games, four FIFA World Cups, European Football Championships, Rugby World Cups, the NBA and global entertainment properties. Scott served on a special task force for the International Olympic Committee in developing their Olympic Agenda 2020 and on the Advisory Committee for The Pontifical Council for Culture on "Sport at the Service of Humanity."

Scott has a history of building new iconic experiences, including the World of Coca-Cola, a $95M entertainment attraction that welcomes more than 1 million visitors a year, the creation of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour, and the transformation of Coca-Cola's licensing business into a profitable marketing asset that generates more than US$1B a year in retail sales.

Scott led Coca-Cola's global strategies and organizations for integrated marketing, media, interactive, experiential, sports and entertainment marketing, licensing, global events and partnerships. These strategies added significant value to the business while generating more than $2B of productivity.

Scott gained an exceptional understanding of cultures and businesses around the world by working directly in more than 50 countries and indirectly in 180 more. Scott serves on the board of directors of TENGA Media, First Tee Atlanta, The College Football Hall of Fame, the Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University and the Advisory Committee for The Pontifical Council for Culture.

"As we embark on our mission to disrupt the US$115 billion global dietary supplement market (Persistence Market Research), we are very fortunate to have Scott as an integral part of our marketing team," said Ilan Sobel, CEO of BioHarvest and added "We are privileged to have a world-acclaimed marketing professional with such vast subject matter expertise to provide us with critical input as we bring our products to market and create powerful consumer relevant brands. This is particularly crucial in the US market. I have personally been fortunate to work closely with Scott during my career at the Coca-Cola Company, and have experienced first-hand the benefits of Scott's marketing leadership capabilities. Most notable are his deep cultural understanding of the market demographics as well as his innovative and disruptive marketing strategies he has employed to disrupt categories. I am honored to welcome Scott to the team, and I am proud that our achievements at BioHarvest have enticed a person of Scott's caliber to serve on our Board of Advisors".

"I am excited and honored to be part of BioHarvest's Board of Advisors," said Scott McCune and added "ever since I looked at the value proposition of the BioFarming technology, I felt this was a game-changer that would make a significant difference to people's health and well-being. When you add to that, the seasoned and dedicated BioHarvest management team, I knew I wanted to be involved in the process of bringing the benefits of this technology to the market and to help build powerful brands with significant purposes, such as VINIA®. BioHarvest is at the confluence of bio-tech, food, health and sustainability and has the opportunity to disrupt multiple categories. This is the making of a great company where I will be proud of serving on its Board of Advisors".

Eitan Popper, chairman of the Board of Advisors said "On behalf of all the advisors on this board, I welcome Scott. He will be a great addition to the team and will be a great asset to the Company in achieving its goals and bringing the benefits of the BioFarming technology and products to the world".

Q1 Shareholder Update Announced:

The BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Q1 Shareholder Update presentation will be held on April 8, 2021 at 11AM PST, 2PM EST. All Investors and Media are welcome, and are invited to register here: BioHarvest Sciences Q1 Shareholder Update April 8, 2021 | BioHarvest Sciences (livestorm.co)

About BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Based in Vancouver BC, BioHarvest Sciences Inc. is the developer and exclusive owner of the proprietary and patent-protected BioFarming technology. It is the first and only industrial-scale plant cell technology capable of producing the active plant ingredients without the necessity to grow the plant itself. The Company's technology is non-GMO and has already been validated by VINIA®, the red grapes cells functional food/dietary supplement produced and sold by BioHarvest Sciences Inc. The Company plans to generate significant revenue within the global nutraceutical ingredients and dietary supplements market with VINIA® and other Super Fruit Nutraceutical products. Further, by adapting this technology to the Cannabis plant, and building adequate production capacity, BioHarvest Sciences Inc.'s objective is to also become a leading supplier of Cannabis for both medicinal and legal recreational purposes.

For more information visit: www.bioharvest.com.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc.

Ilan Sobel, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations & Director

Phone: 1 (604) 622-1186

Email: dave@bioharvest.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release includes might include forward-looking statements that are based on management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular, there is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of making our products available in multiple markets and exposing our technology to different verticals. There is no assurance that the Company will be successful in expanding its technology to broader medical applications or conduct clinical trials to validate the efficacy of the Company's products for new forms of medical treatments. Clinical trials are subject to risks of significant cost overruns and lengthy delays with no assurance they will confirm desired results. Even where desired results are obtained government approvals for treatments take considerable time and cannot be guaranteed. There is no assurance that we will achieve our objective of being a leading supplier of Cannabis. Delays and cost overruns may result in delays achieving our objectives obtaining market acceptance and regulatory approvals for geographic expansion is subject to risk and cannot be guaranteed. Projected sales of Cannabis will require the company to obtain production and / or export licensing which cannot be assured.

All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and actual results may be affected by a number of material factors beyond our control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BHSC does not intend to update forward-looking statement disclosures other than through our regular management discussion and analysis disclosures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

