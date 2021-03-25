SQID TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED: SQID Investee Company Launches Olahbola Esports Series

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / SQID Technologies Limited (CSE:SQID).

SQID currently holds a 50% shareholding in ICON Esports Pty Ltd (ICON), the owner of The Chiefs Esports Club which is Australia's leading esports brand and the largest in Oceania.

SQID is undertaking the technical development of integrating its payment processing solutions into the ICON web and mobile app platforms.

ICON in partnership with SportsHero (ASX:SHO), has announced the official launch of the OlahBola Esports Series with ICON and international tournament platform, ESPL.

Highlights

ICON and SportsHero have partnered with international tournament platform ESPORTS PTE LTD ( ESPL ) to host the first OlahBola Esports Series, with participants required to have an OlahBola account

) to host the first OlahBola Esports Series, with participants required to have an OlahBola account Phase 1 rollout of the OlahBola Esports Series consists of 9 tournaments across 3 video game titles including; Mobile Legends: Bang Bang , PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire which will be held between April and June

, and which will be held between April and June ICON and SportsHero are in discussions with commercial partners and global brands that will generate revenue from the OlahBola Esports Series.

Launch of The OlahBola Esports Series

ICON and SportsHero announced they will jointly operate and co brand a series of esports tournaments (OlahBola Esports Series) in Indonesia to leverage its 3 million users in monetizing its OlahBola app platform.

Tournaments will be hosted on the ESPL platform, with all participants required to have registered an OlahBola account

Total of 9 tournaments across 3 different video game titles hosted between April 8 to June 17.

It expected approximately 8,000 players to participate.

A professional broadcaster will broadcast the tournament.

SQID will review further opportunities to leverage its payment processing solutions for SportsHero.

