Extends its reach in the North American market

Hornetsecurity Group, a leading cloud email security provider, has announced its second acquisition this year. Hot on the heels of its acquisition of worldwide backup solution provider Altaro in January, it has now acquired Zerospam, email protection specialists headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Zerospam is a fast-growing business that serves more than 4,000 small, midsized and enterprise customers worldwide via an ecosystem of 400+ partners focused primarily on Canada and the US. It is a recognized leader in providing cloud-based email security solutions to the SMB market across North America, helping them block unwanted emails and combat cybercriminals.

Providing customers and partners with innovative and safe solutions

"Zerospam has made a name for itself by living its core values, whereby we 'always stay calm', 'dig deeper', 'collaborate' and 'continuously improve'. This has helped us deliver on our aim to provide innovative and safes solutions for our partners and clients, coupled with expedient customer service," said David Poellhuber, Zerospam President and Founder.

"Becoming part of the Hornetsecurity Group is a critical step in Zerospam's progression, as we believe it will greatly benefit our customers and partners, as well as our entire team. They will now be able to benefit from high-powered, enterprise-class functionality based on Hornetsecurity's years of expertise in this field, Microsoft 365 integration, and more."

"We are on a journey to provide all organizations with a comprehensive security and compliance solution for their use of cloud technologies," said Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity. "We warmly welcome David Poellhuber and the Zerospam team to the Hornetsecurity Group and are keen to integrate all team members into the Hornetsecurity family. We will be investing heavily in the Zerospam partner community and providing them with a wide range of new products so that they can boost their customers' security and compliance beyond their current offerings."

Strategic step to expand Hornetsecurity's North American reach

Daniel Blank, COO at Hornetsecurity added: "Our acquisition of Zerospam falls in line with Hornetsecurity's goal to become the #1 security, compliance and backup provider, and will help the company achieve its aggressive plans in its strongest growth market, North America. We are dedicating additional investment into these regions and are excited to shape the next chapter of our successful journey together with our new colleagues at Zerospam."

The transaction is supported by Hornetsecurity's shareholders PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled service companies, and Verdane, the specialist Northern European growth equity investor.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Notes to Editors

About Hornetsecurity

Hornetsecurity is a leading email cloud security and backup provider, which protects the IT infrastructure, digital communication and data of companies and organizations of all sizes. The security specialist provides its services worldwide via 9 redundant, secured data centres. Its product portfolio covers all important areas of email security, including spam and virus filters, legally compliant archiving and encryption, defense against CEO fraud and protection against ransomware; as well as backup and recovery. With more than 300 employees, Hornetsecurity operates in more than 30 countries through its international channel partner network and its premium services are used by approximately 40,000 customers.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 65 companies and facilitated over 275 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London*. https://www.psgequity.com/

*Currently, the London team operates via an advisory agreement with Providence Equity LLP.

About Verdane

Verdane is a specialist growth equity investment firm that partners with sustainable, tech-enabled Northern European businesses to help them reach the next stage of international growth. Verdane can invest as a minority or majority investor, either in single companies or through portfolios of companies, and looks to deploy behind three core themes; the Digital Consumer, Software Everywhere and Sustainable Society. Verdane funds hold more than €3bn in total commitments and have made over 120 investments in fast-growing businesses since 2003. Verdane's team of over 60 investment professionals and operating experts, based out of Berlin, Copenhagen, Helsinki, London, Oslo and Stockholm, is dedicated to being the preferred growth partner to tech-enabled businesses in Northern Europe.

More info: www.verdane.com

Follow Verdane on LinkedIn

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210325005573/en/

Contacts:

PSG

Ryan Smith

RSmith@prosek.com

Verdane Press Office

press@verdane.com

+46 76 27 28 100