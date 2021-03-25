Companies to Focus on Continued Expansion of the Helio Cryptocurrency CeFi Aggregator Platform

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - CYIOS Corp. (OTC Pink: CYIO), a publicly traded company focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, is pleased to announce the acquisition of privately held Helio Lending, Pty Ltd. (Helio). With operations based in Australia and San Francisco, Helio has built a unique and propriety platform enabling cryptocurrency holders to earn interest on deposits and secure loans collateralized by certain cryptocurrencies. The two companies have executed a binding letter of intent and expect the transaction to close in mid-April. Cyios will acquire 100% of the outstanding interests in Helio, in exchange for a number of shares of Cyios restricted common stock with Helio becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Cyios. Helio shareholders will be subject to a lock up and leak out agreement.

Mr.John O'Shea, Cyios Corp. Chairman commented, "We are very excited to announce the acquisition of Helio. The Helio Board and Shareholders have given their overwhelming support of the transaction. Cyios Corp. provides Helio with a favorable public company structure which enables Helio to expand and scale its business. Since the beginning of this calendar year, Cyios has raised approximately $500,000 USD in straight equity financing, some of which will be utilized to support Helio's expansion plans, as well as to pursue other strategic opportunities to expand operations through acquisition. The business plan going forward is to leverage the Helio acquisition into building a synergistic, diversified crypto business within a public company."

"As a first to market CeFi aggregator, Helio has differentiated itself as the GO-TO provider of choice offering customers an array of loan and deposit structures with the ability to pick from the best terms and rates available at any given time. Centralized finance, called "CeFi", allows people to earn interest or get loans on their cryptocurrency by lending or borrowing through a centralized corporation. Since establishing its US operations earlier this year, Helio has been aggressively expanding its cryptocurrency lending platform. The Company is currently working on various partnership and affiliate agreements with some of the largest cryptocurrency lenders in the U.S. The Company anticipates announcing some of these agreements in the very near future. With access to over $100,000,000 USD funds for cryptocurrency loans, Helio's value add now includes the ability to work with various loan providers at once in order to secure same day quotes on loans with varying LTV, APR, and Terms as well as to help customers negotiate for the best possible terms on their loans," concluded Mr. O'Shea.

About Helio Lending, PTY LTD.

Founded in 2018, Helio Lending is a cryptocurrency lender, with headquarters in Australia. Recognized as the first to market in Australia, Helio Lending was the first independent crypto lending company to actively lend within Australia.

Helio has since evolved and positioned itself as the first CeFi (centralized finance) aggregator worldwide. Helio has a large panel of partners providing access to the best rates and offers for crypto loan providers as well as offering a competitive yield generating platform. Helio Lending provides holders of cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple) with a safe and secure way to access fiat funds at the best rates, without selling any of their cryptocurrency. Helio also allows holders to earn rates on their cryptocurrency.

About ChoiceWellness, Inc.

ChoiceWellness, Inc. is a health and wellness company that has brought to market the DR's CHOICE line of products, as well as the "24" Brand Hand Sanitizer products. DR's CHOICE was developed with a mission to offer Doctors and Medical Practitioners their own Professional Grade CBD BRAND with a suite of products they could stand behind and be confident to offer to their patients. Our customers can be assured that DR's CHOICE CBD products have gone through the highest scrutiny of testing for purity, potency and quality. DR's Choice products have been brought to market for Doctors and Medical Professionals seeking a better solution for patients suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety or other persistent symptoms. For more information, please visit www.choicewellnessbrands.com.

About CYIOS Corporation

CYIOS Corporation is a publicly traded company focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the "DR's CHOICE" and "24" brand of products. The team has in-depth knowledge of the health and wellness markets, financial services industry, medical and health services, and blockchain. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model. For more information, please visit www.cyioscorporation.com.

