Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"Global Trac Solutions, through Psychedelic Spotlight, which is our digital media platform, is proud to be the first and currently the only digital media focused company in the emerging space of medicinal psychedelics," shared Flores to start the interview.

Jolly then commented on the Company's increasing growth rate for its Psychedelic Platform, which demonstrated a 40% growth rate from January to February of 2020. "The month-over-month growth that we have seen here with Psychedelic Spotlight has been really encouraging," said Flores. "Where this matters is in positioning ourselves as effectively as possible to really start to incorporate advertising space in Psychedelic Spotlight, and across our growing number of platforms," he continued. "Our focus here now is on incorporating that advertising space and establishing media partnerships with other companies that are in this space looking to grow their audience and expand."

"Spotlight Roundup represents the next phase of our growth in expanding our digital content output and production; it's a news roundup series that is about five minutes in length and is produced in collaboration with Elks Pride Picture," said Flores. "We're currently pushing this out on the 15th and 30th of every month, but we intend on making this a weekly segment."

"We are also looking at a very reputable and recognized digital media network, and we are exploring a partnership opportunity with them," shared Flores. "It's an opportunity that I think if we can bring it together, it's really going to help us grow exponentially and in a way that we haven't seen just yet."

Jolly then asked about the Company's share structure, as well as any changes that may occur in the future. "A lot of what has contributed to the company's increase in outstanding shares over the last several months really has been a product of matters that date back to well over a year ago," explained Flores. "Since I took over in July of 2020, one of the first things that I looked at was how I could run this company more responsibly from a fiscal perspective, as well as from a share structure perspective," said Flores. "On the fiscal side of things, it really has been about reducing our overhead," he continued. Flores then encouraged listeners and shareholders to check out the Company's upcoming annual disclosure. "This is all about cleaning things up, getting the company re-positioned, and really focusing on how we're going to create value going forward."

"My expectation is that over the next several months there are going to be opportunities, whether they are partnership opportunities or acquisition opportunities, that we will be presented with," shared Flores. "Being able to make sure that we have the resources available to capitalize on those opportunities is going to be very important. So, that is where the increase in the authorized shares comes into play."

"When do you think revenues will start reflecting on the balance sheet?" asked Jolly. "We have established Psychedelic Spotlight as the preeminent source for news, information, and original content in this space," said Flores. "I'm not going to lose focus on what we've accomplished on the digital media side; I want to grow it and I want to expand it," he shared. "The second part of it is continuing to explore potential opportunities."

"As far as revenue is concerned, which I know is a big and very important question, it is my goal and objective to have revenue shown on the books by no later than Q3 of this year," said Flores. "Incorporating revenue from advertising sales is just the starting point; we have loftier goals. It's going to take time, but we're on the path."

To close the interview, Flores elaborated on the importance of running the Company in a responsible and value-driven manner. "It is the number one goal for me," shared Flores. "The proof is going to be transparent - it's going to be in the filings and disclosures. People will see the decisions I'm making and how I am going about operating this company in the most responsible manner possible. On the other side of it, it's about constantly looking for opportunities that are going to bring value into the company."

