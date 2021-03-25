Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tellusgruppen AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (128/21)

Listing of Tellusgruppen AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Tellusgruppen AB, company registration number 556906-5377, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Tellusgruppen AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be April 28, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 10 032 100 shares. Shares Short name: TELLUS ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 12 531 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015504519 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 220523 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556906-5377 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name -------------------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------- 4020 Consumer Products & Services -------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommisssion AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.