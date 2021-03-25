Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
25.03.2021 | 14:53
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Tellusgruppen AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (128/21)

Listing of Tellusgruppen AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market


Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Tellusgruppen AB, company registration
number 556906-5377, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 


Provided that Tellusgruppen AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, and that the company can meet the
liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be April 28, 2021. 



As per today's date the company has a total of 10 032 100 shares.



Shares



Short name:                             TELLUS                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed:  12 531 000              
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                              SE0015504519            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                              1                       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                          220523                  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:            556906-5377             
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                         First North STO/8       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                        MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                               SSME                    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                       SEK                     
----------------------------------------------------------------





Classification





Code  Name                            
--------------------------------------
40    Consumer Discretionary          
--------------------------------------
4020  Consumer Products & Services
--------------------------------------





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommisssion AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 (0)8 503 015 50.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.