Aker Solutions to Deliver Subsea Production System for the Eldfisk North Development

OSLO, Norway, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions has won a large1 contract from ConocoPhillips to provide a subsea production system for the Eldfisk North development offshore Norway. The field will be developed as a subsea satellite, tied back to the Eldfisk Complex.

The scope covers a complete subsea production system including 13 standardized vertical subsea trees, wellheads, control systems, three six-slot templates with integrated manifolds, and associated services. Work starts immediately and will involve Aker Solutions' facilities in Brazil, Malaysia, Norway and the UK. Final deliveries are scheduled for 2024.

"We look forward to continue our long-standing relationship with ConocoPhillips in Norway and to further develop the Eldfisk field," said Maria Peralta, executive vice president of Aker Solutions' subsea business.

In October 2020, Aker Solutions was awarded a contract by ConocoPhillips to provide the subsea production system for the Tommeliten Alpha development.

Eldfisk is an oilfield discovered in 1970 located south of the Ekofisk field in the Norwegian North Sea. It is the second largest of three producing fields in the Greater Ekofisk Area, and one of the largest on the Norwegian continental shelf. The water depth is 70 meters with the reservoir located at depths of about 2,500-3,000 meters below the seafloor.

The award will be booked as order intake in the first quarter of 2021 in the Subsea segment.

The project development is subject to a final investment decision by the license partners and regulatory approval by Norwegian authorities.

1Aker Solutions defines a large contract as being between NOK 1.2 billion and NOK 2.0 billion.

Media Contact:

Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@akersolutions.com

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: fredrik.berge@akersolutions.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-solutions-asa/r/aker-solutions-to-deliver-subsea-production-system-for-the-eldfisk-north-development,c3313680

© 2021 PR Newswire
