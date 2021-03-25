Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. today announced the deployment of Ciena's WaveLogic 5 Extreme (WL5e) technology between Dublin, Ireland and Amsterdam, Netherlands, providing increased optical network capacity and reach between these key markets.

By leveraging Ciena's WL5e technology, Zayo is able to deliver multi-terabit capacity across its Pan-European network, enabling higher transmission rates, reduced cost per bit and optimized network performance.

"This deployment demonstrates Zayo's commitment to adopting innovative technologies that allow us to provide customized, state-of-the art network solutions to our customers," said Jesper Aagaard, Managing Director of Zayo Europe. "This collaboration with Ciena enhances Zayo's already extensive coverage throughout Europe and is an important step towards enabling 400G customer interface connectivity in the region."

"We are pleased to support Zayo in delivering this market leading technology to their customers," said Jamie Jefferies, Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, Ciena. "The global pandemic has significantly increased bandwidth demands as more organizations migrate business critical applications to the cloud. WL5e is the only technology readily available in the market today capable of supporting up to 800Gb/s transmission over 2x400GE client interfaces."

Zayo's continued investments throughout the European market supports growing demands on networks driven by increased intercontinental transfers and the rapid adoption of next-generation technologies that require high-capacity, low-latency connections.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world's most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo's 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo's communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com/.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

