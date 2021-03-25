Innovative and Flexible IEC certified TS4-A-O Supports Modules and Inverters around the World

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), today announced a new version of its flagship TS4-A-O optimizer, which increases its rated module power to an industry-leading 700-watts. The new product is IEC certified and another milestone in Tigo's long track record of leadership in innovative MLPE solutions that enhance PV installations from residential to utility-scale size.

Tigo released the new optimizer solution to stay ahead of PV module power, which has increased significantly year over year. It has the highest per-module wattage of any commercially available optimizer on the market, enabling it to work with the newest PV modules, including high-efficiency and bifacial ones.

"We are experiencing increased demand for our optimization solutions on large scale PV installations, which tend to use higher wattage, higher current PV modules," stated Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo. "This is an enormous technical achievement by our team and lays the foundation for Tigo's success with our MLPE family with the next generation of PV modules."

Highlights of the 700W TS4-A-O include:

Maximum current: 15 amps

Maximum wattage: 700-watts

Maximum voltage: 80 volts

Works with the same CCA and TAP that customers are used to

Backward compatible for use with older modules

Easily clips to module frames as thin as 1.2mm

MC4 connectors, IP68 enclosure rating

IEC certified

Tigo optimizers recently surpassed 75 GWh of Reclaimed Energy since 2009 for worldwide installations. Reclaimed Energy is the incremental energy generated from Tigo optimizers that would have been lost due to shade and other sources of mismatch if Tigo optimizers were not installed on the PV system.

"We will continue to innovate and invest in industry-leading products that enhance PV projects for our customers," added Mr. Alon.

The new product retains the same form factor as the previous generation TS4-A-O and works with the same equipment that installers are familiar with. It will be rolled out internationally, beginning in Australia and South America initially, followed by Europe. The 700W TS4-A-O is open for new orders in those markets as inventory is consumed with delivery expected as early as the end of second quarter.

Interested parties should contact the Tigo sales team at www.tigoenergy.com/contacts.

About Tigo

Tigo is the worldwide leader in flexible module level power electronics (MLPE) with innovative solutions that significantly increase energy production, decrease operating costs, and enhance safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo's TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo's global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.

