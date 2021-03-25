MKH Ventures Completes Purchase of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. and Officially Launches Crypto Division with NFT/Crypto Agreement

Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: CSLI) announces the Company has executed a term sheet for the acquisition of controlling interest in Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK: RWGI). Mr. Robert Munck, Vice President of Business Development for MKH Ventures, states, 'We are excited about the acquisition of the controlling interest of Rodedawg International Industries, Inc. (RWGI). Our team has created a roadmap for the future, and we intend for this to be part of the Joint Venture with the largest licensed cannabis grower in Humboldt County."

The Company has also been designated to design and launch the official NFT with Mateo Holdings. Mr. Barraza, CEO of MKH Ventures, states, "We are excited that our team has completed the first steps of the NFT launch for Mateo Holding and we are on track to creating an NFT that is specific to the licensed wholesale cannabis industry. We are uniquely positioned to work with the largest growers, the largest distributors, in the largest market in the world. We will be revealing the upcoming NFTs over the next few weeks as we prepare for launch onto a crypto and cannabis exchange."

Mr. Barraza continues, "We are proud to say that we have placed over 1.8 million dollars in into profitable cannabis and real estate acquisitions. We anticipate that during the next two quarters we will raise another 5 million dollars for acquisitions and expansion. Our strategy is to continue to build our company by acquiring assets and working with established, profit-producing partners. Our roadmap is simple- only acquire income producing assets that will grow top, and bottom-line revenues for our shareholders. Finally, it is important that our shareholders know have we have no plans for a reverse split and will not take on "toxic" funding."

About MKH Ventures, LLC

MKH Ventures is a diversified holding company. MKH Ventures acquires and invests in emerging growth and profitable companies in the Cannabis, Crypto, and Real Estate markets.

To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at www.MKH-Ventures.com.

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/MKHVentures.

About Mateo Holdings

Mateo Holdings is a real estate holding company based in Los Angeles, California. The company is currently focused on provide real estate transactions that facilitate the growth of the cannabis market and acceleration of cannabis market transactions.

Contact Information:

CSLI Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

MKH Ventures, LLC

1-800-395- 6811

ir@mkh-ventures.com

Safe Harbor Statement: In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: MKH Ventures, LLC.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78553