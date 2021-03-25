VÄXJÖ, SWEDEN, March 25 (WNM/Linnaeus University/Ulrika Bergström) - The ongoing pandemic can be an opportunity for the aviation industry to make a transition, by gradually exchanging fossil fuels for synthetic fuels. This is shown by Stefan Gössling, professor of tourism studies at Linnaeus University, through models for future passenger air travel 2022-2050. "Making these changes in the avian industry would greatly benefit the climate. What is needed is massive political effort to make it possible", ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...