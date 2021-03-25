FactMR: Menopause Wellness Can be a US$5 Billion within a Decade: Study

With supportive regional policies and government initiatives regarding the women's health is surging the demand

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Adoption of menopause wellness products to grow with the rising prevalence of women health issues and surging cases of female diseases such as oophorectomy and urinary incontinence across the globe, opines the latest Fact.MR study. The market experienced a moderate growth at 8.4% CAGR until 2020, however with the rising awareness among about women wellness is expected to generate triumvirate revenue by 2031.

According to the study by Fact.MR, the menopause wellness market is poised to grow at an impressive rate owing to the fast rise in the menopausal women population in the regions like North America and East Asia. Furthermore, advanced technology and product innovation & variants have prompted manufacturers to increase the production and generate triple digit billion dollar revenue.

The study evaluates that increasing number of female diseases are expected to boost the demand for supplements helping in hot flashes and mood swings are fostering menopause wellness product sales.

"Increasing awareness about women health and demand for multiple variants of supplements for menopause symptoms relief such as vegan and gluten-free has aided the production of menopause wellness products," says a Fact.MR analyst.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5667

Key Takeaways

United States to be the largest consumer of menopause wellness product, followed by Germany

Russia and United Kingdom to emerge as potential suppliers as well as consumers of menopause wellness products

India and China expected to change the face for having the highest demand of menopause wellness market

Black cohosh root extract to hold the major share

Capsules to acquire 50% of major market share

Prominent Drivers

Rising global woman population and female consumer awareness to propel the demand

Increasing women health issues such as osteoporosis and polycystic ovary syndrome to foster the sales

Increasing initiatives for products R&D to boost the demand

Key Restraints

Persistent side effect from the menopause supplements such as weight gain and vaginal bleeding to curb the growth

Incurring high cost and delay in approval from authorities to create a challenge for menopause wellness product manufacturers

Discover more about the menopause wellness market with 155 figures and 43 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/menopause-wellness-market

Competitive Landscape

Amway, Dr. Formulas / One a Day, Dr. Tobias, Estroven, LifeSeasons, Natrol, Nature's Answer, Nature's Way, Now Foods, Organic India, Pure Essence, Solgar, and Source Natural are some of the key players profiled by Fact.MR. Leading players are excessively focusing on developed and underdeveloped regions to increase their footprints. Manufacturers are aiming to make the product available in emerging economies to generate new proceedings.

For instance, in April 2020, Ami Wellness Company launched an adaptogenic pain relief for women to heal and balance the body for a natural path to wellness by using organic and natural supplements.

Likewise, in September 2020, Cardiff-based female health pioneers announced the launch of UK's first fully integrated supplement range and a digital app to maintain and manage menopause symptoms. The supplements they launched are non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free combined with herbs and vitamins such as B12, zinc, and vitamin C, clinically proven to support the relief of certain symptoms.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5667

More Valuable Insights on Menopause wellness Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR sheds an in-depth insights on the global menopause wellness market. The study divulges essential insights on the menopause wellness market on the basis of product (black cohosh root extract, calcium supplements, DHEA supplement, dong quai extract, flaxseed/oil, ginseng, phytoestrogen supplements, multivitamins, St. John's Wort Supplements, vitamin D, and wild yam root extract), primary function (mood swing control/hormonal balance, hot flashes night sweat relieving, bone health, and libido support), form (caplets, capsules, liquid and tablets), sales channel (direct sales, supermarkets & hypermarkets, pharmacies & drugstores, wellness specialties, company online channels, third-party online channels and practitioner channels), and key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which region will remain the most lucrative for menopause wellness market?

Which product is the most sought after?

Which are the prominent market players operating in menopause wellness market?

What are the restraints that would affect menopause wellness market?

What will be the COVID-19 impact on menopause wellness market in the upcoming years?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5667

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on Retail & Consumer Goods Domain

Menstrual Sponge Market: The global Menstrual Sponge market report published by Fact.MR sheds an in-depth insight on the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and challenges, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

Soaker Pads Market: Fact.MR's detailed report on the Soaker Pads market explicates on the key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to prevail across prominent segments and key geographies for the forthcoming assessment period. Additionally, details about prominent manufacturers and their revenue shares have also been incorporated.

Baby Swim Pants Diaper Market: The global Baby Swim Pants Diaper market report by Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis on the growth prospects, strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Intelligence Services: Marketngage.com

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637438/Menopause-Wellness-Can-be-a-US5-Billion-within-a-Decade-Study