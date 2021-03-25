Cheyenne, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - AAP, Inc. (OTC Pink: AAPJ) would like to update our shareholders and potential investors on the current status and events of a very exciting acquisition candidate that we have been working on for the past few months. The company believe an announcement in finalizing this acquisition will be provided very soon. After a great deal of due diligence and negotiation we now have a final working agreement in place which both parties are very satisfied with and have now placed it in the hands of the attorneys for legal compliance review and final drafting in order to have a final agreement that all parties can sign. With this acquisition we are acquiring a fully operating, asset-based, revenue producing company with audited financial statements. This acquisition candidate will provide AAP, Inc., and its shareholders the opportunity to create a highly successful company for years to come.

Paul Bakajin, CEO, stated, "We are all excited to be in the final stages of an agreement that will provide a major source of excellent long-term growth and stability for the company. I am hoping, very soon, to be making an announcement about a signed agreement. The Company have made so much progress and so much work has been done and we are very positive about the company's future.

Currently the only media outlet is the Company's twitter account @TheRealAAPJ. To better communicate with our shareholders, please email us at info@aap-inc.com . The Company's website is www.app-inc.com . All information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/AAPJ/profile . A company press release will announce any new social media outlets. The company will be providing many more updates for our shareholders as the company moves forward in this new direction.

Disclaimer: The Company relies upon the Safe Harbor Laws of 1933, 1934 and 1995 for all public news releases. The company may make forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future operations, performance and other developments. Such forward-looking statements are estimates that reflect the company's best judgment based upon current information. All investments involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. It is impossible to identify all such factors. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the company include, but are not limited to, government regulation; managing and maintaining growth; the effect of adverse publicity; litigation; competition; and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the company's public announcements.

