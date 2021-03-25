ENDEAVOUR MINING

Since our last note, Endeavour has achieved six major milestones, including the sale of its interest in Agbaou, the completion of its acquisition of Teranga, Q4/FY20 results, positive pre-feasibility study results for both Fetekro and Kalana, updated cost and production guidance for the group for FY21 (including the mines acquired with Teranga) and a share buyback programme. By its own admission, it has also entered a new phase in which it will be self-funding and corporate activity will be 'off the table'. This note updates for all six developments.

