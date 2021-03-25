The French developer will sell 70% of the power generated by the facility to Albanian power utility Operatori i Shpërndarjes së Energjisë Elektrike SH.A. (OSHEE) under a 15-year PPA and the remaining portion will be sold on the spot market.Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has announced on its Facebook channel that French renewable energy developer Voltalia is the winner of the tender it launched in November for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Durrës, in the western-central part of the country. Voltalia submitted the lowest bid, of €0.02989/kWh, while the second ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...