JR Burgess, CEO of Healthovators, Shares The "5 Pillars of Cash Practise Success Coaching Academy" and Here's How It Can Help Doctors Buy Back Their Time and Impact Lives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Having faced the limitations of operating his practice in adherence to America's insurance requirements, JR Burgess, the founder and CEO of Healthovators, has spent the past decade discovering how physicians can succeed as a cash practice, free from the bureaucracy of insurance. Today, his new medical model has led over 100 practices to successfully establish insurance independence through implementing five pillars into their business model.



JR Burgess, CEO and Founder of Healthovators

"In 2014, just as I was about to be handed the keys to our new 28,000 sq. ft. medical facility specializing in medically supervised weight loss and stem cell recovery treatments, I received a phone call from the insurance network," recalled JR Burgess, CEO and Founder of Healthovators. "They said that we were going to have to give up stem cells to maintain our insurance contract."

For JR and his partner, Dr. Joel Baumgartner MD, the thought of removing stem cells from their practice was devastating. But without the support of their insurance contract, would their practice be successful enough to survive?

"I asked Dr. Baumgartner what he wanted to do in this situation, and I remember him leaning in, saying 'JR, I'd rather go bankrupt than go back to practicing medicine that I believe does more harm than good.'"

At this moment, the partners opted to push forth with their practice operating as is, giving up the financial security of the insurance contract in favor of a cash-based practice that provided greater benefits to their patients.

The results?

Massive Success.

JR and Dr. Baumgartner and their team were able to operate their facility free from the confines of bureaucratic insurance requirements that inherently resulted in overworked and under-compensated physicians suffering from burnout.

Within a year of opening, JR recalled looking out his office window to see a full parking lot of patients willing to pay cash for medical services proven to improve their health and wellbeing.

In replicating this model, JR and the team launched over 60 facilities worldwide, witnessing similar levels of fulfillment and success amongst these cash practices despite their lack of reliance on insurance contracts.

The impact of this revelation led JR to found Healthovators in 2018 as an outcome-driven, sustainable, profitable, and desperately needed coaching and consulting platform sharing the new model of healthcare. Healthovators coaches physicians on how they can leverage their invaluable skills to successfully run a cash practice free from burnout.

"Doctors can go from being frustrated when trying to do it all, to achieving great outcomes that allow them to grow their business without burning out in the process," shared JR.

The Healthovators Solution

"The vision is real," shared JR. "You really can see half the patients while earning more income, without dealing with insurance, bureaucracy, or red tape. The model enables getting paid faster while empowering physicians to practice the life-changing medicine they love."

Having proven the Healthovators business model in over 100 practices around the world, JR has seen the life-changing impact that it has created for physicians in countless industries.

For physicians seeking to make the transition, JR has shared the 5 Pillars of Cash Practice Success in his recent book, which have been synopsized below.

First Pillar: Personal

"Doctors need to have a clear vision of what they want to achieve from operating a cash practice to inspire others to join them. This is the time to create specific goals and milestones, including:

How much revenue does your practice need to earn to allow you financial freedom?

What could you create with a practice that you could operate free from the confines?

How can you build around the strengths and weaknesses of your team to optimize your practice?

"Having a clear destination and knowing the exact steps to get there in the shortest possible time is essential; we strategize on your most rapid path to success."

Second Pillar: Business

"For your practice to be successful, you need to operate it as a business.

"To scale and grow your business, repeatable processes need to be implemented to allow each team member to operate at maximum efficiency.

"The right team members in the right roles are essential for you to have the personal freedom to practice how and when you want."

Third Pillar: Sales & Marketing Marketing

"Marketing and Sales protocols are critical factors in helping you create the most impact in cash care.

"Learn how to out-market and out-position your competitors and double (or even triple) your cash income in the next 12 months by building your authority brand and packaging your unique transformational protocol to match what your prospective patients are seeking.

"Discover how to structure your:

Simple lead offer (buy back time and impact lives mini-course)

Protocol book

Patient journey

Email and digital marketing

"Most medical professionals hate the idea of selling. We offer our "Selling Without Selling Solution" that is loaded with done-for-you presentations and patient journey templates that nurture, attract, and convert cash-paying patients who are seeking minimally invasive alternatives to drugs and surgery as the first-line treatment."

Fourth Pillar: Medical Fitness

"We believe healthcare is notoriously absent of guiding patients with treatment plans that restore purpose, movement, emotional management, nutrition, and lifestyle as the foundation. Through advocating this as a first-line treatment option, our medical fitness program has allowed us to differentiate from other cash-practices, attracting patients and ultimately providing leading outcomes."

Fifth Pillar: Integration

"As a medical professional or wellness practice owner, if your business model is seeing patients 1:1, there is a hard cap on both your income and impact in the world. Physicians care deeply about changing as many lives as possible while also charging what they are worth. Unfortunately, without passive income, this is commonly impossible.

"The method we use in our Integration Pillar focuses on building and automating your practice to produce income and outcomes without depending solely on practitioner time in the room. Whether it's having multiple providers, team members, or a system providing the care you are not needed for, you have options to integrate new systems that provide quality information and care to your patients."

The above 5 pillars are imperative for physicians to follow when seeking to avoid burnout in a system that unfortunately promotes it. In our new virtual world and with the rise of group visits, it's easier than ever before to go from 1:1 transactional care, to transformational healthcare.

Physician burnout: a crisis

With physician burnout being recognized as a global crisis, the threat it poses to societal wellbeing is real - and in real need of change.

In the United States, 42% of physicians reported that they were burnt out in 2020, according to a recent Medscape report. This figure is consistent with years past, demonstrating that though widespread attention has been raised regarding the crisis of physician burnout, little is being done to mediate it.

Physicians are ready for a change.

An American Neurologist recently stated a desire to, "Get rid of insurance company interference with treatment, such as excessive prior authorization processes and denial of standard-of-care practices."

Another physician went on to address his frustration with the current system, seeking "Less charting/billing tasks, an EHR that actually works right, and time off for exams."

Overwhelmingly, it is clear that physicians simply want to do their jobs, yet the current insurance-backed medical system in place in the United States is failing them, their patients, and the evolution of the medical community.

For JR, this growing frustration is further evidence that physicians across the country are desperately seeking the solutions Healthovators offers.

"They are now enjoying new levels of satisfaction, income, impact, and independence through this unique approach that is reinventing how healthcare can be delivered," recalled JR regarding his past and current successes.

Physicians can learn more about the Healthovators medical model and how they can implement it into their practice through visiting the website, accessing free step-by-step guides, and discovering testimonials praising the success the JR's model has brought to a wide scope of practices.

Media Contact:

Courtney James, Editor

info@mindfulmediapr.com

677-672-8882

www.mindfulmediapr.com

SOURCE: Healthovators

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637308/JR-Burgess-CEO-of-Healthovators-Shares-The-5-Pillars-of-Cash-Practise-Success-Coaching-Academy-and-Heres-How-It-Can-Help-Doctors-Buy-Back-Their-Time-and-Impact-Lives