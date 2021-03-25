Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 91/21 Listing of Pharmiva AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (129/21)

Correction refers to Equity Rights, marked in bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Pharmiva AB (publ), company registration number 559007-0958, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Pharmiva AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 31, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 4,956,972 shares. Shares Short name: PHARM ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 7,141,972 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015530670 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 219373 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559007-0958 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: PHARM TO3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 1,092,500 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO3 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price in the company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market for a period of twenty (20) trading days immediately preceding 24 March 2022 (24 March included), however, with a maximum value of SEK 20 per share and a minimum value of SEK 0,12 (quota value). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription March 28, 2022-April 8, 2022 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: April 6, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015658885 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 220762 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Partner Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Partner Fondkommission AB on +46 31 761 22 30.