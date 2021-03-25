NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on a $3.3 Million Follow-On Offering for My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

About My Size, Inc.

My Size, Inc. is a creator of mobile device measurement solutions that has developed innovative solutions designed to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel and do-it-yourself (DIY) industries. My Size was founded in 2014 by Ronen Luzon.

About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services.

For more information about this offering or Investment Banking Services please email InvestmentBanking@aegiscap.com or call (212) 813-1010

www.aegiscapcorp.com

SOURCE: Aegis Capital Corp.

