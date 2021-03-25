London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - China Food and Beverage Company (OTC Pink: CHIF), an Esports and Digital Asset technology company, today announced that the Company has appointed Jeff Au as its new Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Au currently serves as an independent non-executive director of IAG Holdings Limited, a Singapore-based, Hong Kong listed investment company. Mr. Au is a turnaround specialist and will lead the restructuring of CHIF, as the Company embarks on its new direction into the massive Esports arena. The global Esports market revenue was valued at just over $1 billion in 2021 and is being projected to grow 400% in the next seven years to an estimated $4.28 billion by 2027. Mr. Au will lead the negotiations for CHIF's pending acquisitions.

Mr. Jeff Au obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona in the United States in August 2007 and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the world renowned Kelley School of Business, Indiana University in the United States in May 2015.

James Tilton, president of CHIF stated, "I am delighted to welcome Mr. Jeff Au as the Company's new CEO and my fellow Board of Director. I am certain that all of our loyal shareholders are equally excited. Mr. Au is a true restructuring expert."

CHIF's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the Esports, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain and Digital Asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology.

For further information please contact CHIF at info@chiftech.com

The CHIF Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/chif_tech

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of China Food and Beverage Company to accomplish its stated plan of business. China Food and Beverage Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by China Food and Beverage Company or any other person.

Contact

China Food and Beverage Company

info@chiftech.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78590