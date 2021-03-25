Anzeige
WKN: 876457 ISIN: GB0007995243 
Tradegate
25.03.21
16:05 Uhr
0,570 Euro
+0,005
+0,88 %
25.03.2021 | 17:04
25.03.2021 | 17:04
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Holding(s) in Company 
25-March-2021 / 15:32 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB0007995243 
Issuer Name 
RENEWI PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Sterling Strategic Value Fund S.A., SICAV-RAIF 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Luxembourg 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 
4. Details of the shareholder 
Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above? 
Yes 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
23-Mar-2021 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
25-Mar-2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                % of voting rights     % of voting rights through      Total of both Total number of 
.                               attached to shares     financial instruments (total of in % (8.A +   voting rights held 
                                (total of 8.A)         8.B 1 + 8.B 2)                  8.B)          in issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed  5.96%                                                  5.96%         47,656,231 
or reached 
Position of previous            6.06%                                                  6.06% 
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING % OF DIRECT VOTING   % OF INDIRECT VOTING 
CODE(IF POSSIBLE)         RIGHTS (DTR5.1)         RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)         RIGHTS (DTR5.1)      RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1) 
GB0007995243              47,656,231                                        5.96% 
Sub Total 8.A             47,656,231                                        5.96%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

TYPE OF FINANCIAL   EXPIRATION EXERCISE/         NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE       % OF VOTING 
INSTRUMENT          DATE       CONVERSION PERIOD INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED                         RIGHTS 
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

TYPE OF FINANCIAL       EXPIRATION    EXERCISE/CONVERSION    PHYSICAL OR CASH       NUMBER OF VOTING    % OF VOTING 
INSTRUMENT              DATE          PERIOD                 SETTLEMENT             RIGHTS              RIGHTS 
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer. 

Ultimate      Name of     % of voting rights if it    % of voting rights through financial   Total of both if it equals 
Controlling   controlled  equals or is higher than    instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
Person        undertaking the notifiable threshold    than the notifiable threshold          notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

25-Mar-2021

13. Place Of Completion

LUXEMBOURG ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          GB0007995243 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:          RWI 
LEI Code:      213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
Sequence No.:  96317 
EQS News ID:   1178595 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2021 11:33 ET (15:33 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
