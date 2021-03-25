Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.03.2021 | 17:16
Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 25

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Sir James Waterlow
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
PDMR (Director)
b)Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
b)LEI
213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each




ISIN: GB0002258472
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£5.655,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



5,000

£28,250.00
e)Date of the transaction
25 March 2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
