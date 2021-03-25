Anzeige
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
25.03.2021 | 17:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (130/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Spago Nanomedical AB (publ), company
registration number 556574-5048, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's
listing requirements. 

First day of trading is expected to be March 26, 2021.

Shares

Short name:                     SPAGO                   
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed:  41,182,287              
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                      SE0004899474            
--------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                      1                       
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                  219664                  
--------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:    556574-5048             
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                 First North STO/8       
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                       SSME                    
--------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:               SEK                     
--------------------------------------------------------


Classification

Code  Name       
-----------------
20    Health Care
-----------------
2010  Health Care
-----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 085280399.
