Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Asia Trust plc

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

As per the dividend enhancement policy announced by the Company in August 2020, the Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc are pleased to declare a second interim dividend of 8.40p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 30 April 2021. This gives a total distribution of approximately 4% of NAV over the year. The second interim dividend represents 2% of the Company's NAV on the last business day of February 2021 and will be paid on 27 April 2021 to shareholders on the register on 6 April 2021. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 1 April 2021.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

25 March 2021