Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Benchmark Botanics, Inc. (CSE: BBT) (FSE: BBW) ("Benchmark" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has added two new directors to its board.

Mr. Terry Wang and Mr. Leon Jiao have been appointed to the Company's board of directors. As per the Company's March 18, 2021 press release, Mr. Wang was recently appointed as the Company's Interim CEO. Mr. Jiao, currently the CFO and director of a wine and spirits company, brings valuable marketing, customer service and facility oversight skills to Benchmark Botanics. Mr. Jiao holds a BA degree from Simon Fraser University.

Mr. Haifeng Liu resigned as the Company's President and board director. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Liu for his many valuable contributions, vision and dedication to Benchmark, and wishes him the best in his future endeavours. Mr. Liu has agreed to assist the Company in order to ensure a smooth transition. Additionally, Mr. David Li has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Jin Kuang CPA, CGA, Benchmark's Financial Controller, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is a diversified multi-licensed cannabis producer focused on a three-way vertical business model targeting the medical and recreational markets in Canada. The Company's business plan also includes a strategy to become a Canadian licensed producer to pioneer selling medical cannabis and hemp throughout Asia, in countries where it is legal to do so.

Benchmark is focused on producing the highest-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint.

Benchmark's 100% owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. ("Potanicals") is a Health Canada licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and its regulations. The Company has been producing at its indoor Peachland, BC Cannabis Complex. Along with cultivation and production, the Company's Peachland BC facility also provided propagation, cultivation, cloning, storage, and research and development including genetic enhancements.

As part of its expansion strategy, the Company and a joint venture partner completed a second facility, a 4-acre Greenhouse Operation in Pitt Meadows, BC. The Company, through Potanicals, received its second cultivation license, effective November 29, 2019, from Health Canada for the Pitt Meadows greenhouse.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.benchmarkbotanics.com or the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

BENCHMARK BOTANICS INC.

"Terry Wang"

Terry Wang

Interim Chief Executive Officer

