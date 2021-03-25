Regulatory News:

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) confirms that late-stage clinical trials in patients receiving intra-articular mdc-CWM at the time of Total Knee Replacement (TKR) are planned as follows:

The first of two phase 3 studies will start in H2 2021

> An open label1 safety study to supplement the mdc-CWM long-term safety database will start in Q2 2021

Injected into the intra-articular space during Total Knee Replacement surgery and potentially active for as long as three months post-surgery, mdc-CWM is a sustained-release formulation of celecoxib for the reduction of post-operative pain inflammation.

Total Knee Replacement is the first investigational indication.

The mdc-CWM program development is led and financed by MedinCell's partner, Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC), who closed a $23 million CAD private equity financing in February 2021 to support clinical and manufacturing activities

"Total Knee Replacement is one of the most invasive and painful surgeries" declares Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. "mdc-CWM has the potential to reduce post-surgical pain and swelling, accelerate functional improvement, and reduce opioid consumption for TKR patients. Today in the US, 15% of TKR patients become chronic opioid users for many months after surgery, and thus, a decrease in opioid consumption due to lower post-operative pain could be a very positive factor in the current opioid crisis."

A 12-month phase 2 clinical trial of mdc-CMW ended in March 2020 with favorable results:

No safety concerns identified compared to controls administered standard of care analgesia

Improved pain outcomes for both 2-week and 3-month endpoints following mdc-CWM treatment combined with standard of care analgesia, compared to controls treated with standard of care analgesia alone

Improvement over standard of care analgesia for multiple other endpoints including knee function and range of motion

The next stage in development is planned to start in Q2 2021 with the initiation of an open label safety study to supplement the mdc-CWM long-term safety database.

The regulatory development in pain commonly includes two phase 3 efficacy trials to provide convincing evidence of benefit for regulatory agencies. The first phase 3 study of mdc-CWM is planned to start in the second half of 2021. AIC has the potential to initiate the second phase 3 trial prior to the completion of the first.

The mdc-CWM project is a collaboration with Arthritis Innovation Corporation (AIC), based in Toronto, Canada. The drug is based on the API, celecoxib, which benefits from an established position as part of the rapid recovery protocols used increasingly over the past two decades in the management of pain associated with arthroplasty procedures. Regulatory development is led and funded by AIC which is backed by strong private investors.

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, especially on the Company's progress of its clinical trials. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, any statements other than statements of historical facts that may be contained in this press release relating to future events are subject to change without notice, factors beyond the Company's control and the Company's financial capabilities.

These statements may include, but are not limited to, any statement beginning with, followed by or including words or phrases such as "objective", "believe", "anticipate", "foresee", "aim", "intend", "may", "anticipate", "estimate", "plan", "project", "will", "may", "probably", "should", "could" and other words and phrases of the same meaning or used in negative form. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that may, if any, cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated or expressed explicitly or implicitly by such forward-looking statements. A list and description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) pursuant to its regulatory obligations, including the Company's registration document, registered with the AMF on September 4, 2018 under number I. 18-062, as well as in the documents and reports to be published subsequently by the Company. In addition, these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements, including in the event that new information becomes available. The Company's update of one or more forward-looking statements does not imply that the Company will make any further updates to such forward-looking statements or other forward-looking statements.

This press release is for information purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for the Company's shares in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, this press release does not constitute investment advice and should not be treated as such. It is not related to the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not deprive the recipients of the opportunity to exercise their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this press release may be subject to legal restrictions in certain jurisdictions. Persons who come to know about this press release are required to inquire about and comply with these restrictions.

1 Open-label study: a clinical study in which both investigators and patients are aware of the treatment administered; in this case mdc-CWM.

