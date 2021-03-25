Nomination committee's proposal to TF Bank's Annual General Meeting 2021

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors is proposed to consist of six (6) members and no supplemental members. Re-election of John Brehmer, Bertil Larsson, Charlotta Björnberg-Paul, Sara Mindus and Mari Thjømøe as well as new election of Michael Lindengren is proposed, all until the next Annual General Meeting. Furthermore, the nomination committee proposes the re- election of John Brehmer as Chairman of the Board until the next Annual General Meeting. It was noted that Tone Bjørnov had declined re-election.

It is the view of the Nomination Committee that the proposed board members have the experience and knowledge deemed necessary to secure the Company's and the owners' interests. The Nomination Committee has also considered an even distribution of gender within the Board.

The proposed composition of the Board of Directors is in line with the rules of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code with regard to the independence requirement. With the exception of John Brehmer, all members of the Board of Directors are independent in relation to the main shareholders. Furthermore, all members of the Board of Directors are independent in relation to the Company and the management.

Further, new election of registered auditing company KPMG AB, with Authorized Public Accountant Dan Beitner as auditor-in-charge, is proposed for the period up to the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

For the upcoming AGM in May, the Nomination Committee has consisted of Paul Källenius (representing TFB Holding), Erik Selin (representing Erik Selin Fastigheter), Jonas Weil (representing Proventus), and John Brehmer (Chairman of the Board). Paul Källenius was appointed as Chairman of the Nomination Committee. Tiberon, the third largest shareholder in TF Bank, declined representation in the Nomination Committee.

The other proposals of the Nomination Committee and more details on the proposed Board of Directors will be presented in the Notice to the AGM and published on www.tfbankgroup.com.

The AGM of TF Bank will take place on May 4, 2021.

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO, deputy CEO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33.

The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on March 25, 2021 at 17:45 CET.

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards.

