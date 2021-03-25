Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market to surge at 16.37% CAGR, driven by increasing prevalence and expected launch of novel therapies during the forecast period (2017-2030), affirms DelveInsight

- The Primary Biliary Cholangitis market has a promising outlook with emerging therapies such as Seladelpar, Elafibranor, Setanaxib, Saroglitazar Mg, & others during the forecast period

DelveInsight's " Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and the Primary Biliary Cholangitis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Primary Biliary Cholangitis market report also proffers an analysis of current Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

There is no cure for Primary Biliary Cholangitis. However, medications are available to help slow the progression of the disease and prevent complications. The only medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Primary Biliary Cholangitis treatment is ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA).

After UDCA, Ocaliva , also known as obeticholic acid (OCA) , became the second drug to get FDA approval to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis. It was approved for the patients with incomplete response or intolerance to UDCA and UDCA-naive patients.

, also known as , became the second drug to get FDA approval to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis. It was approved for the patients with incomplete response or intolerance to UDCA and UDCA-naive patients. Budesonide was the first second-line PBC treatment to show promising results in association with UDCA.

was the first second-line PBC treatment to show promising results in association with UDCA. There have been several unmet needs, such as the lack of understanding of disease aetiology, management of fatigue and osteoporosis, and others required to be addressed.

Some of the major players such as CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Genkyotex SA, and Zydus Cadila, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, HighTide Therapeutics, Albireo, GlaxoSmithKline, and many others came forward to fulfill unmet needs in the global PBC market and are developing the therapies, which are in the late phase of clinical development.

Primary Biliary Cirrhosis (PBC), now known as Primary Biliary Cholangitis, is an autoimmune disorder, which results in the gradual destruction of intrahepatic bile ducts leading to periportal inflammation cholestasis.

According to DelveInsight's analysts, the total diagnosed Primary Biliary Cholangitis prevalent population in the 7MM was estimated to be 253,146 cases in 2017. The females appear to have a predisposition to Primary Biliary Cholangitis, which is why a higher percentage of prevalence was observed in females as compared to males.

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases

Gender-specific cases

Age-specific cases

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Treatment Market

PBC is a long-lasting condition that can currently be controlled in most people but not cured. However, medications are available to help slow the progression of the disease and prevent complications. The management goals are suppressing the underlying pathogenic process, treating PBC symptoms that result from chronic cholestasis, and managing complications resulting from chronic cholestasis. Doctors treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis with medicines. Doctors may treat the PBC symptoms and complications with medicines, dietary supplements, changes in diet and lifestyle, and medical procedures.

First-line therapy would be ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). UDCA has been shown to extend transplantation-free survival, especially when commenced early in the disease course. The severity of PBC varies widely; young patients (less than 40-years old at onset) tend to progress more quickly towards cirrhosis.

After UDCA, Ocaliva, also known as obeticholic acid (OCA), became the second drug to get FDA approval for PBC treatment. It was approved for use in patients with incomplete response or intolerance to UDCA and UDCA-naive patients. However, there remains an unmet need to improve efficacy and safety issues associated with Ocaliva usage that cause or worsen pruritus, a common PBC symptom affecting the quality of life.

Bezafibrate has exhibited beneficial effects in a large, well-powered, placebo-controlled trial in PBC. They are potent agonists of the PPAR-a, a transcription factor involved in fatty acid catabolism and inflammatory response. Some fibrates, such as bezafibrate, further show other affinities for PPAR-d and PPAR-?, the other two isoforms of PPARs included in energy metabolism and inflammatory processes. Fibrates are also known to suppress bile acid synthesis in the liver and to grow phospholipid excretion into the bile.

Historically, budesonide was the first second-line treatment in PBC to exhibit promising results in association with UDCA. Budesonide is a non-halogenated corticosteroid with potent dual agonism for the glucocorticoid and xenobiotic pregnane X receptors (PXR), which shows a high (90%) first-pass effect through the liver when administered orally, hence restricting systemic bioavailability and related side effects.

The Primary Biliary Cholangitis prognosis has improved over the last two decades due to earlier diagnosis and improved treatment. Early access to treatment can significantly delay the progression of the disease.

Several companies are working to evaluate challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Primary Biliary Cholangitis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat PBC.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics

Elafibranor: Genfit

Setanaxib: Genkyotex SA

Saroglitazar Magnesium: Zydus Cadila

KORSUVA: Cara Therapeutics

HTD1801: HighTide Therapeutics

Odevixibat: Albireo

Linerixibat: GlaxoSmithKline

And several others.

Final thoughts on Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Growth

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Drivers

Research and development of upcoming therapies - PPAR and FXR agonists can be promising therapies for PBC treatment and management. Multiple therapies targeting various stages of PBC pathogenesis are undergoing clinical evaluation.

PPAR and FXR agonists can be promising therapies for PBC treatment and management. Multiple therapies targeting various stages of PBC pathogenesis are undergoing clinical evaluation. Discovery and targeting of novel pathways - Novel therapies that focus on enhancing choleretic symptoms and overcoming bile retention provide several opportunities.

- Novel therapies that focus on enhancing choleretic symptoms and overcoming bile retention provide several opportunities. Early diagnosis- The development of novel bio-markers like miRNAs can help in diagnosis.

The development of novel bio-markers like miRNAs can help in diagnosis. Better risk stratification

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Barriers

Delay in diagnosis- Timely diagnosis of Primary Biliary Cholangitis can be challenging because it is a rare disease, and many patients present with an asymptomatic elevation of liver enzymes.

Timely diagnosis of Primary Biliary Cholangitis can be challenging because it is a rare disease, and many patients present with an asymptomatic elevation of liver enzymes. Challenges in developing PBC therapies- The relative rarity of PBC does not allow enrollment of the number of study subjects needed to detect a statistically significant difference when comparing a candidate agent against a comparator.

The relative rarity of PBC does not allow enrollment of the number of study subjects needed to detect a statistically significant difference when comparing a candidate agent against a comparator. Potential future competition- Due to the disease's rarity, the emerging therapies will be competing for the limited market in the future.

Due to the disease's rarity, the emerging therapies will be competing for the limited market in the future. The high cost of therapy- The chronic morbidity, treatment costs, and transplantation needs of patients with PBC mean that this disease accounts for a sizeable proportion of clinical hepatology workload.

Scope of the Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : 7MM - The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), Japan .

: 7MM - , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), . Study Period : 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030).

: 3-year historical and 11-year forecasted analysis (2017-2030). Primary Biliary Cholangitis Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Primary Biliary Cholangitis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Primary Biliary Cholangitis : CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Genkyotex SA, and Zydus Cadila, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, HighTide Therapeutics, Albireo, GlaxoSmithKline , and several others.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Genkyotex SA, and Zydus Cadila, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cara Therapeutics, HighTide Therapeutics, Albireo, GlaxoSmithKline and several others. Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

