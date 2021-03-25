Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have surged in popularity recently amongst cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors alike. With digital art from creators like Beeple selling for millions, and big brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton, and more racing to develop tokenized solutions for their brand and products, the market demand for customizable token solutions stands to increase according to a recent report from cryptocurrency education firm Sarson Funds. To meet that demand, Sarson Funds believes that rapid no-code tokenization platforms like TokenMaker stand to benefit from this emergent trend in enterprise blockchain applications.

Key Takeaways:

The market demand for NFT's and tokenization has surged.

Businesses and consumers seek to capitalize on the trend through customizable and easy-to-use tokenization solutions.

Zero-code tokenization platforms like TokenMaker seek to expand access to the growing token economy.

About TokenMaker:

TokenMaker is creating the world's largest crypto token & non-fungible token (NFT) creation community that democratizes access to the token economy through a zero-code intuitive platform that anyone can use.



For more information, please visit TokenMaker online at www.TokenMaker.org.



About Sarson Funds:

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency marketing and educational services. The firm serves the Financial Professional community and their clients by providing cryptocurrency and blockchain technology educational services and investment solutions. Sarson Funds maintains a Fiduciary Standard at all times, bringing Wall Street standards for research, risk management and transparency to digital asset investing. Along with our Investment Manager and Financial Advisor partners, we believe that disruptive innovation requires a disciplined approach to risk management and education.



For more information, please visit Sarson Funds online at www.sarsonfunds.com.

