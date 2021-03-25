Anzeige
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
Dow Jones News
25.03.2021 | 18:55
TUI AG: Director Declaration

DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration 

TUI AG (TUI) 
TUI AG: Director Declaration 
25-March-2021 / 18:21 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25 March 2021 
According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13 TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following director changes as of the ending 
of the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021: 
 1. Dr Jutta Dönges has been elected as a new member (shareholder representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. 
    Dr Dönges is member of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG. 
 2. Ms Janina Kugel has been elected as a new member (shareholder representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. M 
    s Kugel is member of the Supervisory Board of Konecranes Plc. 
 3. Ms Angelika Gifford has resigned as a member (shareholder representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. 
 4. Mr Peter Long has resigned as a member (shareholder representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. 
No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. 
As already announced on 19 October 2020, Ms Tanja Viehl and Mr Mark Muratovic have been appointed new members (employee 
representatives) of the Company's Supervisory Board and Dr Dierk Hirschel and Mr Michael Pönipp have resigned as 
members (employee representatives) of the Company's Supervisory Board. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           DE000TUAG000 
Category Code:  RDN 
TIDM:           TUI 
LEI Code:       529900SL2WSPV293B552 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   96321 
EQS News ID:    1178617 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 25, 2021 13:22 ET (17:22 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
