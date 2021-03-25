DJ TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Director Declaration 25-March-2021 / 18:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 March 2021 According to LR 9.6.11 and LR 9.6.13 TUI AG (the "Company") announces the following director changes as of the ending of the Annual General Meeting on 25 March 2021: 1. Dr Jutta Dönges has been elected as a new member (shareholder representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. Dr Dönges is member of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank AG. 2. Ms Janina Kugel has been elected as a new member (shareholder representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. M s Kugel is member of the Supervisory Board of Konecranes Plc. 3. Ms Angelika Gifford has resigned as a member (shareholder representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. 4. Mr Peter Long has resigned as a member (shareholder representative) of the Company's Supervisory Board. No further details remain to be disclosed as required under LR 9.6.13. As already announced on 19 October 2020, Ms Tanja Viehl and Mr Mark Muratovic have been appointed new members (employee representatives) of the Company's Supervisory Board and Dr Dierk Hirschel and Mr Michael Pönipp have resigned as members (employee representatives) of the Company's Supervisory Board. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: RDN TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 96321 EQS News ID: 1178617 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

