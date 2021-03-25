Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
25.03.2021 | 19:34
Medicxi Announces Departure of Dr. Moncef Slaoui

LONDON, GENEVA and ST HELIER, Jersey, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicxi announces that Dr Moncef Slaoui has stepped down from his position as a Partner at Medicxi with immediate effect.

This follows the statement from GlaxoSmithKline plc, his termination as Chair of the Galvani Board of Directors and Dr Slaoui's personal statement.

We would like to re-state that Medicxi's values are based on respect, trust and teamwork, and we are committed to working in an environment which reflects such values and culture.

Optimum Strategic Communications
Mary Clark/ Shabnam Bashir
+44 (0) 20 8148 3040
medicxi@optimumcomms.com

About Medicxi

Medicxi is a European venture capital firm with the mission to create and invest in companies along the full drug development continuum. Medicxi was established by the former Index Ventures life sciences team, which has been active for over 20 years, and invests in both early and late-stage assets with a product vision that can fulfil a clear unmet need. GSK, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, Inc., Novartis and Verily (an Alphabet company) have invested in Medicxi funds.

For more information, please visit us at www.medicxi.com and follow us on Twitter (@medicxi).

