New Albany, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - RxLightning, a healthcare technology company that simplifies and automates the complex specialty medication enrollment process through a single comprehensive, user-friendly platform, today announced its induction into Microsoft for Startups, a global program dedicated to accelerating the trajectory of high-potential B2B startups to enable growth at scale. As a program member, RxLightning will have exclusive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship and business support, as well as a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.

RxLightning joins select group of global B2B startups identified by Microsoft for their "high potential."

Program gives RxLightning exclusive access to Microsoft technology, mentorship, business support and a streamlined path to selling alongside Microsoft and its global partner ecosystem.

About RxLightning

Founded in New Albany, Indiana in 2020, RxLightning digitizes, automates and streamlines the historically complicated manual enrollment process of starting a patient on specialty medications. Specialty medications are expected to account for 70% of new medication launches through 2023. With RxLightning, healthcare providers can quickly and easily complete the enrollment process for every specialty medication in every therapeutic area, helping reduce paperwork, streamline communication, and accelerate the speed of therapy for patients. Providers can register and enroll for free by visiting www.rxlightning.com.

