Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Relay Medical, der Retter der Kreuzfahrt, Schifffahrt oder sogar der gesamten Karibik?
PR Newswire
25.03.2021 | 21:04
Alkermes to Take Part in Stifel's 3rd Annual CNS Day

DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that management will participate in a virtual fireside chat at Stifel's 3rd Annual CNS Day on Thursday, Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET (1:30 p.m. BST). The presentation may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction and schizophrenia, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact:
Alex Braun
Investor Relations
+1 781 296 8493

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
