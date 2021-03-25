Year-long trademark lawsuit between two leading CBD brands Charlotte's Web Inc and AAXLL Supply Co LLC comes to an end.

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - A year-long federal court battle in Northern California between Charlotte's Web Inc and AAXLL Supply Co LLC (AAXLL) regarding Charlotte's Web Inc's trademark use has concluded. The lawsuit was originally filed on April 17, 2020 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.





AAXLL Supply Co LLC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7539/78619_f7a7b389f43319a4_001full.jpg

"Our brands have always proudly and plainly indicated the CBD content in our products, our advertising and all marketing. Keeping things clear in what is becoming a very confusing marketplace is by far the best approach for the industry and to build strong consumer confidence," says Joe Maskell, Founder and CEO of AAXLL.

"For us, setting the standard for product development and marketing the industry's highest quality CBD products, while continuing to educate the public is fundamentally the most important aspect of our business. Within this emerging industry many hurdles will continue to be encountered in such a fiercely competitive market."

Charlotte's Web Inc holds state trademarks in Colorado and California for the trademark Charlotte's Web, and awaits results from their latest application for a federal trademark with the USPTO for the mark Charlotte's Web.

The Balance CBD brand provides consumers with the CBD industry's highest quality range of lab-tested tinctures, edibles, and topicals through e-commerce at https://www.balancecbd.com/.

About

AAXLL is a pioneering cannabis tech company that creates market leading brands. Through proprietary technology AAXLL's brands are able to command the digital search ecosystem and deliver innovative, doctor formulated cannabis and hemp products to the ever-expanding legal markets worldwide. Our industry leading brands Balance CBD, Budderweeds, Dani Pepper, Discreetly Baked and BC Bud are comprised of over 216, market leading product lines. AAXLL can be contacted via email at info@aaxll.com or by phone at +1 (209) 267-2204.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/78619