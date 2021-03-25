Anzeige
Prosafe SE: Annual report 2020

Prosafe's Annual report for 2020, which also includes the company's Environmental, Social and Governanceand www.prosafe.comwith direct link https://www.prosafe.com/investor-information/annual-reports/

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 25 March 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Prosafe Annual Report 2020 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/74f79d47-2b35-4307-8e73-1f81e47e0668)

