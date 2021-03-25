Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") and Fio Corporation ("Fio") - together Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR") announce that the Fionet Platform has been successfully deployed at Toronto Pearson International Airport ("Toronto Pearson") and currently managing COVID-19 rapid testing for passengers departing to the U.S.

Pearson Portal



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/78618_pearsonportal.jpg

Using the Fionet Platform, departing U.S. passengers can book their rapid test between 72 hours and 2.5 hours in advance of their flight departure time using their personal mobile device at gtaa.fiona rapidresponse.com. Once arrived at Toronto Pearson, passengers check-in for their appointment, get tested, and wait for their results notification via text or email and view their results through the Fionet Platform. Full testing instructions for US departing passengers can be found here.

Toronto Pearson is Canada's largest and busiest airport, serving more than 50 million passengers in 2019, and one of only four airports accepting international flights into Canada. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) within the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued an Order on January 12, 2021 requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 for all air passengers arriving from a foreign country to the US. Negative results from the Toronto Pearson testing program, including Antigen COVID-19 tests, can be relied on for travel to the U.S.



Under the terms of the engagement with Toronto Pearson, the Fionet digital workflow, testing, and data infrastructure is deployed at Toronto Pearson to help manage COVID-19 testing for both passengers and employees. The testing program utilizes Fionet's high-throughput testing solution, including multiple mobile point-of-need devices connected in real-time to cloud data services, processing high quantities of rapid antigen tests per hour and capable of turning around test results within 20 minutes.

The Fionet Platform will also manage passenger scheduling, rapid test processing, real-time results reporting, integration with LuminUltra PCR devices, Response Biomedical antigen rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) and devices, Abbott Panbio antigen RDTs, and all corresponding data and messaging flows. The Fionet Platform will enable easy passenger scheduling and registration from mobile phones followed by coordinated mass testing, while continuously capturing and securely transmitting test results, with full privacy protection.

For more details on Toronto Pearson COVID-19 testing please visit www.torontopearson.com.

About GTAA

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. Toronto Pearson served more than 50 million passengers in 2019, making it Canada's busiest airport.

Website:www.torontopearson.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics, AI data science and cybersecurity sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

About Fio Corporation

Fio Corporation, privately held and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, provides the world's first integrated guidance and tracking IT platform for decentralized healthcare settings, a new solution that raises healthcare quality and lowers healthcare costs. The platform enables average healthcare workers in clinics to deliver a new level of quality-controlled diagnostic testing and case management. The platform captures and provides unprecedented frontline data to remote supervisors and stakeholders, enabling real-time remote tracking, insight distribution, and intervention. Fio operates globally in partnership with local distribution, service, and support organizations, and also partners with companies that license their technologies.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

