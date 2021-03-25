FP Newspapers Inc. Announces Changes to Officers

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / FP Newspapers Inc. (TSXV:FP) ("FPI") today announced Wendy Daniels has retired as Secretary of the Board of Directors. The Boards of Directors of FPI and FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"), would like to thank Ms. Daniels for 10 years of service. Jacqueline Driedger, from within the organization will take on the responsibilities of Secretary to the Board of Directors.

About FPI

FPI owns securities entitling it to 49% of the distributable cash of FP Canadian Newspapers Limited Partnership ("FPLP"). FPLP owns and operates the Winnipeg Free Press along with several other newspapers located within Manitoba, Canada. Further information can be found at www.fpnewspapers.com and in disclosure documents filed by FP Newspapers Inc. with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

