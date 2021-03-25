Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the Cool Farm Alliance ("CFA"), a non-profit membership organization promoting sustainability in the global agriculture industry.

The CFA was created to promote and expand the availability of sustainable agricultural data. TrustBIX joins this growing community of over 100 organizations including global food brands, farmer unions, environmental non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and software businesses who collaborate to encourage sustainable farming practices for both farmers and agri-businesses. Through the CFA's Cool Farm Tool (CFT) software, businesses can utilize farming data to quantify the impact of on-farm management practices through environmental metrics such as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, water efficiency, biodiversity and waste.

"We are delighted to join the prestigious Cool Farm Alliance and work with our industry peers to enhance the value of the sustainability solutions we offer our customers," said TrustBIX CEO, Hubert Lau. "Looking at our capabilities and the unique data collected combined with the industry knowledge and expertise of the team at the CFA, we see an opportunity to integrate our BIX software platform with the Cool Farm Tool."

Daniella Malin, Deputy General Manager of the CFA, noted: "We are delighted to welcome TrustBIX into the Cool Farm Alliance to better enable farmers and agri-businesses to enter high-quality data with greater ease into the Cool Farm Tool and link that with their BIX platform. TrustBIX and the CFA share a mission of making sustainability a driver for the success of producers, brands and the planet, and we look forward to exploring opportunities to expand the range and type of sustainability metrics offered on our platform."

TrustBIX's involvement in the CFA also positions TrustBIX as a strong voice in efforts to create Canada's first agri-food sustainability index, work now underway as part of the National Index for Agri-Food Performance (NIAP). The Company is a member of the NIAP steering committee along with over 30 other influential agri-food industry stakeholders. This group released a report on January 28, 2021 entitled Benchmarking Canada's Agri-Food Sustainability Leadership - a Roadmap, which sets the stage for continuing work across Canada. TrustBIX continues on the steering committee where key goals include advancing the index's governance and operational model and achieving greater global recognition for Canada's initiative. While the National Index's development process is unfolding, the Company's work in integrating the Cool Farm Tool for use with BIX and North American farm management practices could become well-suited to ultimately enable this Index.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability. By addressing consumer and agri-food business demands, the Company has a goal to become the most trusted and largest source of third-party food traceability and sustainability information globally - Gate to Plate®. TrustBIX Inc.'s focus is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour. The Company's proprietary platform, BIX (Business infoXchange System), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative use of data and technology. Extensive R&D has allowed TrustBIX to create a new blockchain-derived technology to complement its mature and proven traceability systems. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, the Company can deliver independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain. ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes. For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow us on Twitter twitter.com/@TrustBIX_Inc, Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco, or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/.

About the Cool Farm Alliance:

The Cool Farm Alliance is a membership, science-led, not-for-profit UK-registered community interest company (No. 9075620) with a mission to enable millions of growers to make more informed on-farm decisions that reduce their environmental impact. With a focus on greenhouse gases, biodiversity, food loss and waste and water quantity, the Alliance provides the Cool Farm Tool as a quantified decision support tool that is credible and standardized. In order to maintain the effectiveness of the CFT and maximize the value to its users, the CFA maintains strong collaboration with research institutions to ensure a credible methodology and user experience. Through our membership, the CFA enables the assessment of research impact with real agricultural supply chains

