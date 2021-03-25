Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Aktienchance: Absurd, unglaublich, grotesk, Riesenchance, Tenbagger…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 4739 ISIN: GB00BYT26M80 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
25.03.2021 | 23:44
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altus Strategies Plc: Holdings in Company - T Zours

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BJ9TYB96

Issuer Name

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An event changing the breakdown of voting

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Wilhelm K. T. Zours

City of registered office (if applicable)

Heidelberg

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Germany

4. Details of the shareholder

Is the shareholder the same as the person subject to the notification obligation, above?

No

NAME

CITY OF REGISTERED OFFICE

COUNTRY OF REGISTERED OFFICE

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberg

Germany

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

24-Mar-2021

6. Date on which Issuer notified

24-Mar-2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

8.708171

0.000000

8.708171

7000000

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.99

0.00

9.99

7000000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

CLASS/TYPE OF SHARES ISIN CODE(IF POSSIBLE)

NUMBER OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)

NUMBER OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)

% OF DIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.1)

% OF INDIRECT VOTING RIGHTS (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BJ9TYB96

7000000

8.708171

Sub Total 8.A

7000000

8.708171%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

EXPIRATION DATE

EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD

NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS THAT MAY BE ACQUIRED IF THE INSTRUMENT IS EXERCISED/CONVERTED

% OF VOTING RIGHTS

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

TYPE OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT

EXPIRATION DATE

EXERCISE/CONVERSION PERIOD

PHYSICAL OR CASH SETTLEMENT

NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

% OF VOTING RIGHTS

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Controlling Person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Wilhelm K. T. Zours

DELPHI Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft

8.708171

8.708171

10. In case of proxy voting

Is there proxy voting?

No

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Wilhelm K. T. Zours controls circa 48% of 4basebio AG, who in turn holds 1.16% of the voting rights of Altus Strategies Plc.

12. Date of Completion

25-Mar-2021

13. Place Of Completion

Heidelberg

CONTACT:

Martin Keylock
07730985896
m.keylock@altus-strategies.com

SOURCE: Altus Strategies PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637538/Holdings-in-Company--T-Zours

ALTUS STRATEGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.