Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris:SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible) (the "Company"), a biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders, announces today the success of its previously announced capital increase.

The Company has issued 4,477,612 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.025 each (the "New Shares"), for total gross proceeds of approximately €30 million by means of an accelerated bookbuilding process to the benefit of categories of persons (the "Reserved Offering"). The book was largely oversubscribed, based on demand from new investors.

The issue price of the New Shares is €6.70 per share, representing a 9.0% discount to the last closing share price and a 12.7% discount to the volume weighted average of the share prices on Euronext Paris for the last five trading sessions preceding the date on which the issuance price is set (ie., March 19, 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2021), in accordance with the 19th resolution of the combined annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company held on April 29, 2020.

Use of Proceeds

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Reserved Offering to (i) prepare the Biologics License Application ("BLA") submission in the United States for LUMEVOQ; (ii) prepare the commercial launch of LUMEVOQ in the United States and other territories and (iii) accelerate the advancement of GS030 with the preparation of a Phase III trial for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa and a Phase I/II trial for the treatment of Dry AMD.

Working Capital Statement

Based on its forecasted expenses, the cash at December 31, 2020 and the net proceeds from the present offering, the Company believes it will be able to fund its operations into at least the second quarter of 2023.

Terms of the Reserved offering

Following the issuance of the New Shares, the Company's total share capital will be €1,149,431.93 equal to 45,977,277 shares, each with a value of €0.025.

The New Shares, representing 10.8% of the share capital and voting rights before the issuance, and 9.7% after the issuance, were issued by a decision of the Chief Executive Officer of the Company pursuant to and within the limits of the delegations of authority granted by the Board of Directors of the Company as of the date of this press release. On an illustrative basis, the participation of a shareholder holding 1% of the Company's share capital before the Reserved Offering and who did not participate in the Reserved Offering will hold 0.9% of the Company's share capital after the issuance.

To the knowledge of the Company, existing shareholders, including Sofinnova Partners and Arix Bioscience plc (LON: ARIX) subscribed to the capital increase, for a total amount of €12.4 million, which represents 1,858,208 new shares or 41.50% of the total number of new shares issued as part of this capital increase.

Following the issuance of the New Shares, the shareholding structure of the Company would be as follows:

Before the Offering After the Offering Shareholders Shareholders (non-diluted) Shareholders (diluted)(1) Shareholders (non-diluted) Shareholders (diluted)(1) Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights Number of shares and voting rights % of share capital and voting rights 5% Shareholders Sofinnova 6,681,472 16.10% 6,681,472 14.73% 7,129,233 15.51% 7,129,233 14.30% 3SBio 2,110,595 5.09% 2,110,595 4.65% 2,110,595 4.59% 2,110,595 4.23% Directors and Executive Officers 1,767,600 4.26% 3,741,600 8.25% 1,767,600 3.84% 3,741,600 7.51% Employees 553,000 1.33% 981,000 2.16% 553,000 1.20% 981,000 1.97% Other shareholders (total) 30,386,998 73.22% 31,852,566 70.21% 34,416,849 74.86% 35,882,417 71.99% Total 41,499,665 100.00% 45,367,233 100.00% 45,977,277 100.00% 49,844,845 100.00%

Based on a maximum of 3,867,568 shares that may be issued by the Company following the exercise of share warrants, founder share warrants, free shares, stock options and convertible bonds

Lock-up

In connection with the Reserved Offering, the Company has entered into a lock-up agreement restricting the issuance of additional ordinary shares for a period ending 90 days after the settlement and delivery of the New Shares, subject to customary exceptions.

Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer and Thomas Gidoin, Chief Financial Officer, are also subject to a lock-up for a period of 90 days after the settlement and delivery of the New Shares, subject to customary exceptions.

Admission of the New Shares

Settlement of the Reserved Offering and admission of the New Shares to trading on Euronext Paris, on the same trading line as the existing shares under the same ISIN code FR0013183985, are scheduled for March 30, 2021 (the "Settlement Date

Bryan, Garnier Co, Kempen Co and ODDO BHF are acting as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Reserved Offering (the "Managers"). The Reserved Offering was subject to a placement agreement between the Company and the Managers (the "Placement Agreement") which may be terminated by the Managers at any time up to (and including) the Settlement Date, subject to certain customary conditions for this type of agreement.

The Placement Agreement does not constitute a firm underwriting (garantie de bonne fin) within the meaning of Article L. 225-145 of the French Code de commerce.

Documentation

The Reserved Offering will not be subject to a prospectus to be approved by the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers the "AMF

Risk Factors

The Company draws the public's attention to the risk factors related to the Company and its activities presented in section 3 of the 2019 universal registration document of the Company filed with the AMF on April, 8, 2020 under number 20-0271, as amended by section 2 of an amendment filed with the AMF on October 22, 2020, which are available free of charge on the website of the Company (https://www.gensight-biologics.com) and of the AMF (https://www.amf-france.org).

In addition, investors are invited to consider the following risks: (i) the market price for the Company's shares may fluctuate and fall below the subscription price of the shares issued pursuant to the Reserved Offering, (ii) the volatility and liquidity of the Company's shares may fluctuate significantly, (iii) sales of Company's shares may occur on the market and have a negative impact on the market price of the shares, and (iv) the Company's shareholders could undergo a potentially material dilution resulting from any future capital increases that are needed to finance the Company.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on developing and commercializing innovative gene therapies for retinal neurodegenerative diseases and central nervous system disorders. GenSight Biologics' pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from blinding retinal diseases. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics' product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery. Developed as a treatment for Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), GenSight Biologics' lead product candidate, LUMEVOQ (GS010; lenadogene nolparvovec), is currently in the review phase of its registration process in Europe, and in Phase III to move forward to a BLA filing in the U.S.

Disclaimer

Contacts:

