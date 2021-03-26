Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021
Aktienchance: Absurd, unglaublich, grotesk, Riesenchance, Tenbagger…!?
PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting

Date and agenda of the Board of Directors meeting 
 
St. Petersburg, Russia - 26 March 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the 
leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces that a meeting of its Board 
of Directors will be held on 26 March 2021. 
 
The agenda for the Board of Directors meeting comprises the following matters: 
 1. Review of the Company's 2020 financial statements prepared in accordance with Russian Accounting Standards (RAS). 
 2. Recommendations on the distribution of the Company's profit for 2020. 
 3. Recommendation on the approval of external auditors for IFRS and RAS financial reporting in 2021, as well as their 
    remuneration. 
 4. Review of professional qualifications, independence, the absence of a conflict of interests and business reputation 
    of all candidates nominated to the Board of Directors. 
 5. Convening of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders. 
 6. Approval of the agenda for the Annual General Meeting. 
 7. Approval of the procedures for notifying the persons entitled to participate in the Annual General Meeting about 
    the Company's Annual General Meeting. 
 8. Approval of the list of materials to be provided to the persons entitled to participate in the Annual General 
    Meeting of Shareholders in preparation for the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders. 
 9. Approval of the form and content of the voting ballots for the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders, 
    and definition of the wording on the decisions on the Annual General Meeting agenda items that shall be submitted 
    electronically (as electronic documents) to nominee shareholders indicated in the Register. 
10. Approval of Chairman and Secretary of the Company's Annual General Meeting of shareholders. 
11. Preliminary approval of the Company's annual report for 2020. 
12. Review of the Board of Director's report on the Board's position regarding the items on the agenda for the 
    Company's Annual General Meeting. 
13. Approval of the report on related-party transactions during the reporting year. 
 
For more information please contact: 
 
Investor Relations 
 
Igor Tsoy 
Managing Director           Media Relations 
 
                            LSR Group Press Service 
Maria Rybina                E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru 
 
Head of Investor Relations 
 
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

© 2021 Dow Jones News
